Switzerland Tennis

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Britain’s Jack Draper during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Monday.

 AP

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.

Alcaraz clinched with his third match-point chance, firing a forehand winner when following in a strong serve that left-hander Draper stretched to return.