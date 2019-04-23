It didn’t take Logan Podolak long to pinpoint the reason for his leap into the state’s top hurdlers.
“Lifting. 110%, it was lifting,” said the Eau Claire North senior. “I lifted more this offseason more than any other year. It makes a ton of difference.”
That has definitely been the case this spring.
Podolak set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles last week in Hudson at the BRC True Team Invite. He clocked in with a time of 40.26 seconds, which was the third-fastest time in the state entering Tuesday.
And at the Huskies’ home meet on Tuesday — the BRC/MBC Battle — he bested himself again.
Podolak won the 300 hurdles title with a time of 40.15 seconds, which jumped him into second place on the state leaderboard, according to Athletic.net.
“It feels amazing to PR,” he said. “I’ve always done sports just for fun, so it feels good to start doing better, being above average.”
He also picked up a win in the 110-meter hurdles on Tuesday, finishing off a sweep of the meet’s hurdling titles.
“In the 110, I must have heard 10 or 15 people shouting ‘Let’s go, Logan’ during the race. The support on this team is crazy,” he said.
The foundation for his hot start to the spring all started in the weight room over the offseason and early this season.
A lifting regiment involving a balance between lower and upper body exercises helped make Podolak into a more well-rounded runner.
“We lift during the season, and then about midway through the season we start to taper down. That’s when we really start to drop times,” Podolak said. “I’ve dropped my times so much (thanks to weightlifting).”
He was already an accomplished hurdler coming into the season, having reached the state meet last year in the 300 hurdles.
He didn’t reach the state finals though, taking 15th in the preliminaries to fall a few spots short of the final 10. This year, he’s got his sights set on an improvement.
“That’s what this is about. I always think there’s time to get better. You can get better every race,” Podolak said.
He has already bettered his time from last June’s state meet. His state run of 40.60 seconds — a personal best at the time — has been shattered by his finishes the last two weeks.
He saved his best for last a year ago, posting his two best times in the 300 hurdles at sectionals and state. More of the same this year would leave him considered among the favorites to win the state title in the event.
The only times faster than Podolak’s entering Tuesday were Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Davis Wenthe (40.20, a mark Podolak bested on Tuesday afternoon) and Freedom’s Luke Pingle (39.83). But in Division 1, nobody has a faster time than Podolak this season.
Podolak was also a standout soccer player in the fall, finishing the season among the area’s top goalscorers.
Unsurprisingly, speed was often a factor in his goals on the soccer field. And that speed is helping him hit his goals on the track this spring.