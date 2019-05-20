BLOOMER — Bloomer’s Grace Post stands beside the long jump runway with her arms crossed, gazing off into the distance. She’s upset with how she performed in her marque event.
“I’m kind of disappointed in how I jumped today,” she said.
In her final three long jumps she posted distances of 16 feet, 7 inches, 16-0.5, and 16-3.5, respectively. Her first jump made her a regional champion at Monday’s Division 2 meet and allowed her to advance to Thursday’s sectionals in Mosinee. And yet, it wasn’t good enough for her.
“I just have very high standards for myself and when I don’t meet them it’s disappointing,” she said.
It’s that competitive fire that has made her one of Bloomer track and field’s best athletes.
Post is a leader on the Bloomer track and field team, according to Bloomer track and field coach Nick Schumacher. She doesn’t always speak up, but she leads by example, regularly finishing first or second in practices, he said.
“Her actions speak for her leadership,” Schumacher said.
Post is coming off a 2018 track and field season in which she qualified for state as part of Bloomer’s 4x100 meter relay team and as an individual in long jump.
She leaped an outdoor personal best 17 feet, 7.75 inches at last year’s sectionals, but she struggled at state, posting a 15-11.50 mark to finish 16th.
During the indoor track season earlier this year, she set a new personal best with a 17-8.0 foot mark, falling just a half inch shy of breaking former Bloomer jumper Kyra Arendt’s school record of 17-8.5.
“My goal is to beat the school record in long jump,” she said. “I haven’t got there yet, but I was really close in a couple of the indoor meets.”
After her second jump on Thursday, Post quickly ran over to the track events to run a 200-meter preliminary race. She started off fast, but quickly lost ground to Ellsworth’s Aly Reuvers. Just before the finish line though, she used her long legs to speed past Reuvers and take first in her heat with a preliminary-best time of 26.54 seconds.
Casually, she walked back to the long jump pit and took her final jump, leaping a 16-3.5 foot mark that still would have been good enough to qualify her for sectionals.
“I’m used to running around by now,” she said with a chuckle.
Outside of long jump, she said her goal coming into the day was to qualify for sectionals in all four of her events.
She did exactly that. Bloomer’s 4x100 meter girls relay team posted a 49.92 second time, good for the top spot. The 4x200 meter girls relay team ran a meet best 1:44.14 mark. In the 200-meter dash, Post just beat out her younger sister, freshman Alexa Post, for the final spot in sectionals, posting a 26.89 second mark, good for fourth.
Post helped lead the Bloomer girls to a second place finish at the meet. The Blackhawk girls finished with 134 points, falling eight points behind Saint Croix Central in first.
Vanessa Jenneman took the top spot in the 200 meter race with a time of 26.30. She also finished second to Post in the long jump with a 16-6.75 foot leap.
Cole Michaelsen was the regional champion in the boys 1,600 and 3,200 for the Bloomer boys, while teammate Alex Conrad was the 800-meter champion. Tucker Kempe was the 300-meter hurdles and long jump champion.
Altoona’s Jakob Meyer was the regional champion in the 110-meter hurdles. Elk Mound’s 400 relay won the title and will move on to sectionals.
In other regionals around the area:
Division 1
Menomonie regional: The Eau Claire Memorial girls were the team runner-up led by Jill Heth’s individual regional title in the 3,200.
The Eau Claire North girls had five regional title showings. Kary Petrick won both the 200 and the long jump, Saraya Davis was the shot put champion, Averi Bohman won in the 400, and the Huskies’ 400 relay team of Bohman, Petricka, Evie Dreger and Claudia Schunk also won.
Chippewa Falls’ Ella Behling was the regional champion in the 800. Teammate Nadia Detlaff won the pole vault.
Menomonie’s Melody Greenwood claimed a regional title in the high jump.
On the boys side, Menomonie produced regional champions in Sam Zbornik (high jump), Devin Williams (triple jump) and Matteo Mocco (800).
Chippewa Falls was also strong in the field events. JD Czech swept the shot put and discus titles, and Ross Kaz won the pole vault.
Eau Claire North’s Preston Dorn, Brennan Neuser, Josh Jahn and Logan Podolak teamed up to win the 400 relay. Antonio Golden was the long jump champion for the Huskies.
Division 2
Osceola regional: The Rice Lake boys finished in second as a team, led by wins from DeAirus Clerveaux (100 and 400), Gannon Christman (110 hurdles), Derek Penzkover (1,600) and Adam Strouf (shot put).
Rice Lake’s Jasmine Mlejnek was the regional champion in the high jump, and fellow Warrior Anna Penzkover won the 800.
Division 3
Gilman regional: The Stanley-Boyd boys became regional team champions, powered by a trifecta of wins from Jordan McKnight, who won the 100, 200 and 400 titles. Teammate Dalton McDermond won the pole vault.
The Orioles’ girls were team runner-up. Jade Fredrickson (long jump), McKenna Endvick (pole vault), Hayley Nichols (shot put) and the 200 relay team were all regional champions for Stanley-Boyd.
Thorp’s Molly Milliren swept the 100, 200 and 400 titles.
The Ladysmith girls won the overall team title.
Mondovi regional: Durand’s boys won the regional team championship. The Panthers got a big boost from Isaac Wegner, who was the 3,200-meter champion and was part of the champion 800 relay team.
Blair-Taylor won the girls title.
Katrina Klawiter won the 100 and 200 titles for the Fall Creek girls. Fellow Cricket Quinlyn Rubeck was the 300 hurdles champion.
Mondovi’s Jaden Pavelski was the girls pole vault champion. Durand’s Brooke Polzer won the long jump.
Augusta’s Traven Fabian was a regional champion three times, winning the triple jump, long jump and 400 relay. Aaron Dorf won both the 400 and 800. Carolyn Shult was the 1,600 and 3,200 champion for the Beaver girls, and Bailey Peterson won the 800.
Fall Creeks’ Riley Wathke (discus) and David Anderson (high jump) both won regional titles.
Colten Bee won a regional title in the boys 100 for Mondovi. Osseo-Fairchild’s Bret Kostka took home the crown in the 110-meter hurdles.
Colfax regional: Glenwood City was the girls regional champion, edging Colfax for the title.
The Hilltoppers won the 400 and 800 relays, and Lexi Wannemacher added a win in the 300 hurdles.
The Regis boys were runner-up as a team. The Ramblers had champions in Isaac Michels (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Andrew Schlitz (1,600), Henry Theisen (shot put) and its 200 relay.
McDonell’s Charlie Bleskachek was the regional champion in the 800. Teammates Annabelle Abbe (pole vault) and Rachel Smiskey (shot put) also won titles on the girls side.
Immanuel Lutheran got victories from Cassidy Noeldner (triple jump and long jump) and Lydia Kettner (400).
Colfax’s Ed Hydukovich (discus), Jeremy Artist (100), Erica Kallstrom (3,200), Kameri Meredith (100 hurdles) and Morgan Jensen (discus) all won titles, in addition to the Vikings’ boys 100 and 400 relay teams.