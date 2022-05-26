COLFAX — The crowd still in the bleachers at Colfax High School for the conclusion of the boys 3,200-meter race at the Division 3 track and field sectional was loud in its approval of how the competition concluded.
The lead runners, Durand’s Parker Schneider and McDonell’s Dan Anderson were already sprinting as they came off the final curve, and finished with a 100-meter dash to the finish line. Schneider was the race winner, and Anderson was close behind him in second.
What many in the crowd may not know is the duo has built a friendship around their rivalry on the track. Schneider and Anderson explained after the race that they were rivals and competitors first. Anderson elaborated that they just kind of acknowledged each other after races, and after a while they started talking to each other. That initial conversation is now a couple friends traveling to La Crosse for the state track meet next week.
“State is going to be a blast,” Anderson said.
Schneider and Anderson are two of the top distance runners in Division 3. Each runner gave his friend credit for pushing him harder. Anderson said of the race at Colfax, “Oh, he’s passing me!” about Schneider’s turn of speed starting with approximately 200 meters left in the race.
“I give it all I have, but he has that last gear,” Anderson said. Schneider’s reaction was a nod and a smile. He disclosed competing with Anderson is “a lot of fun.”
“Whoever’s first, the other will be right behind,” Schneider said.
The comment seemed to imply his confidence in the pair’s ability to stay competitive. The respect between the pair was obvious watching them field questions while still standing on the podium at Colfax. They would look at each other for confirmation on answer accuracy, and were in full agreement that they’re excited to go to state.
According to announcements made prior to the start of the meet, there were 46 schools present at the meet, along with a total of 607 athletes.
Finalized meet results from the Colfax sectional were not available by the end of the night on Thursday.
Marshfield sectional
Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig had another big meet, winning four Division 1 sectional titles to advance to state. The junior won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. She’ll look to defend her state championship in the 400 while adding a few others to the tally in La Crosse.
Eau Claire North’s Saraya Davis earned a sectional title in shot put. She is also headed to state in the discus, where she finished second on Thursday.
Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen was the sectional champion in the 3,200, winning by 15 seconds. Eau Claire Memorial’s Jillian Heth also advanced to state in the event. Jacobsen is also state-bound in the 1,600.
Eau Claire Memorial’s girls 4x100 relay of Becca Fentress, Candace Burrell, Brianna Fletcher and Grace Hansen won a sectional title. The Old Abes’ 4x200 and 4x800 relays are also state-bound. Fentress qualified individually in the 100.
Chippewa Falls’ Ava Krista qualified for state in triple jump.
In the boys meet, Menomonie’s Jayden Williams was a three-time sectional champion. He won all three jumping events and figures to be a contender in La Crosse.
Eau Claire North’s Dan Otto brought home a pair of sectional championships. He won both the discus and shot put by significant margins.
Chippewa Falls’ Brayden Warwick won a sectional title in the 110 hurdles and took second in the 300 hurdles to punch a ticket to state in both events. Teammate Lukas Wagner is state-bound in the 3,200, and Christian Crumbaker will compete at state in triple jump.
Memorial’s Parker Dewey clinched a spot at state in the 1,600 with a second-place finish. Theo Chumas is state-bound in shot put. Memorial’s 4x800 relay is also headed to state.
Menomonie’s Max Hildebrandt qualified for state in discus.
Rice Lake sectional
Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee was the sectional champion in the girls 400 and is also headed to Division 2 state in the 200. She won the 100-meter state title last season but did not compete in the event at sectionals.
The Warriors girls also have a state-bound relay team in the 4x100. Taylor Schulz will represent Rice Lake at the state meet in discus, while Isabelle Schmidt will do the same in shot put.
Bloomer’s Danielle Latz clinched a spot in La Crosse by tying for third in the high jump. Teammate Alexa Post is state-bound in long jump.
Barron’s Fran Peterson is going to state in the 1,600 and 3,200. She was the sectional champion in the 3,200. Teammate Hailee Halverson qualified for state in the 100 hurdles.
Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt booked a trip to state in the 800.
The Rice Lake boys will have two competitors in the boys shot put at state. Nathan Carrol and Parker Owens took third and fourth at sectionals to advance.
Elk Mound’s 4x800 relay team of Cason Pederson, Trae Schefer, Ian Hazen and Aiden Schiferl is state-bound. Barron’s Colin Kappel and Stanley-Boyd’s Zach Boes will both compete in pole vault at state.
Mondovi sectional
Fall Creek will have a large group in La Crosse at next week’s state meet thanks to a big showing on Thursday. The boys squad won the team sectional championship, scoring 61 points to edge runner-up Mondovi by two.
Soren Johnson swept a pair of sectional titles for the Crickets. He took first in both shot put and discus. Fall Creek’s boys 4x800 relay also won a championship. Leo Hagberg qualified for state in triple jump.
Mondovi’s Evan Gray won a sectional championship in the 300 hurdles and Dustin Mohler was the champion in triple jump.
Gray and teammate Jarod Falkner are also both headed to state in the 110 hurdles, along with Augusta’s Levi White. Falkner will also compete in pole vault. Mondovi’s Landon Clark is a state qualifier in the 3,200 and Mohler will compete in long jump.
Augusta’s 4x100 boys relay team took second to advance to state. Whitehall’s Kevin Carroll qualified in the 800.
Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders was the sectional champion in the girls 1,600. She also placed second in the 800 to advance to state. The Crickets will also have representatives in the field events with Samantha Bann (high jump) and Samantha Spencer (pole vault). Two girls relays, the 4x100 and 4x800, also clinched a spot at state.
Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter won a sectional title in the 3,200. She’ll be joined at state by Augusta’s Bailey Peterson, who took third in the event.