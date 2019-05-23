CAMERON — The thought of earning a trip to the state meet is usually more than enough motivation for the area’s top track and field athletes at sectionals. Thorp’s Molly Milliren has even more fuel.
She’s dedicated every race this year to her coach Jeff Geissler’s late daughter, Amanda, a former star basketball player at Thorp and UW-Stout who passed away last year in a plane crash in Costa Rica.
“The races I’ve been doing, I’ve been dedicating to her,” she said. “So every race that I do is important. It doesn’t matter where, sectionals, regionals. State, that’s where she wants me to be so I’m going to get there.”
And get there she did.
The Cardinals’ expert junior sprinter earned a third straight trip to La Crosse on Thursday in three events, winning the 100, 200 and 400 at the Division 3 sectional in Cameron.
The 100 and 400 were obvious wins for her by the last fourth of the event, but the 200 required a bit of a late burst to pull ahead of Prairie Farm’s Shaylee Stokes. Milliren bested her by .46 seconds.
“I usually have a good burst at the end,” Milliren said. “Anything I have left, I just keep it laying on the track.”
Geissler, who stepped away from the program last year, beamed with pride for Milliren after her sweep. He said he has a strong relationship with her family and works with her mother.
“Molly’s a heck of an athlete, but she’s a good person,” Geissler said. “They’ve been very supportive of our family.”
Milliren took a step forward last year in her second state meet, earning a spot on the podium twice after failing to do so as a freshman. Now she’ll get a chance to improve again.
“I had so many family and friends that came out here to support me,” Milliren said of the afternoon. “My teammates coming and supporting me, it’s amazing. ... Even if I didn’t make it to state, this would have been amazing.”
Stanley Boyd’s Jordan McKnight dominated the sprints on the boys side, also sweeping the 100, 200 and 400. He accomplished his goal heading into the meet, but not before overcoming some butterflies in the 400.
“I wasn’t seeded first,” McKnight said. “I get nervous every time I’m not seeded first.”
He proved he should have been, setting a personal best.
Like Milliren, Immanuel Lutheran’s Cassidy Noeldner has also gotten accustomed to the drive down to La Crosse. She earned a fourth state appearance with first-place finishes in the triple jump and in long jump.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect to make it freshman year and then to come back and do it three more times, it’s just been awesome,” Noeldner said. “I’ve put in the offseason work and I’m like, ‘This is going to be the season I make it again.’ ... I do expect it a little bit but that’s just because I have such high expectations for myself.”
She’ll have the luxury at state of a bit more time between events, as the long jump final on Thursday got under way right after the triple jump was completed. With prelims, she also had to go back and forth between the two.
“It’s quite the challenge but I make it work,” she said.
At state she’ll get a full day off between events.
“I’ve been PRing up to this point and I hope I get another personal record there,” Noeldner said.
Also taking first were Cadott’s Andy Hinzmann in the 300-meter hurdles, Regis’ Isaac Michels in the 110 hurdles, McDonell’s Charlie Bleskachek in the 800, Colfax’s Ed Hydukovich in the discus and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Joseph Jensen in the pole vault. The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser boys 4x100 and 4x200 teams won titles.
Earning additional spots individually at state were Colfax’s Kameri Meredith in the 100 hurdles, Immanuel Lutheran’s Riley Naumann in the 100 hurdles and Lydia Kettner in the long jump, Regis’ Isaac Michels in the 300 hurdles, Bria Thalacker in the triple jump and Andrew Schlitz in the 1600, McDonell’s Joseph Thaler in the 3200, Annabelle Abbe in the pole vault and Rachel Smiskey in the shot put, Chetek-Weyerheauser’s Lana Blumer in the 3200 and Jake Konvicka in the shot put, Stanley-Boyd’s LJ Schmelzer in the high jump and Cadott’s Hinzmann in the triple jump. Colfax’s boys 4x100, Regis and Colfax’s girls 4x100, Chetek and Colfax’s boys 4x400 and Regis’ 4x200 boys and girls teams also made the cut.