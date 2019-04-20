A change in the way track divisions are split is giving a few area teams a little more pep in their step this spring.
In previous years, the tournament’s assignments had the 138 largest schools in Division 1 with 2 and 3 splitting evenly. Under the new rules, the largest 128 schools will be in the largest Division 1 with the next 136 in Division 2 and the rest in the smallest division.
Coaches agree that’s more evenly divided.
“I think it’s a lot more fair as fair as the populations go,” Cadott head coach Patrick Rothbauer said.
Cadott has sent several athletes to state for the past decade, including Elizabeth Kyes, who earned a 400 meter state championship in 2015. But the Hornets didn’t get any athletes to La Crosse in 2017, when they where in D2, in part of the previous enrollment gap.
Last season Division 2 ran from 730 students to 267. Division 3, on the other hand, had a 259 gap between largest and smallest schools. Now D3 will range from 0-301 students and D2 from 308-784.
The change will see Colfax drop back into Division 3, which is a welcome change for head coach Ryan Krall.
“We’ve had track in Colfax for 50-plus years and it’s the only time we’ve been in a different division,” Krall said.
Colfax still sent two athletes down to La Crosse while in D2 in thrower Morgan Jensen and hurdler Kameri Meredith.
“The whole team was really excited because we’ve been D3 the whole time until last year,” Meredith said. “Everyone was kinda upset because we were the small team in D2 and know we’re a pretty big school in D3”
At the state meet Meredith and Jensen went out in preliminaries, although Meredith’s preliminary time would have sent her to finals in last year’s Division 3. The drop should open up the opportunity for a relay team to advance. Last year the Vikings were 11th at sectionals with a time of 1:53.43. That would’ve have them miss state by one spot in the D3 Boyceville sectional.
Some schools won’t change divisions with the new rules but will still be moved. Augusta, for example, will stay in D3, but with more northern schools like Cameron, Cumberland and Stanley-Boyd. The Beavers will now travel to Bangor, which in the past has been stronger in the distance events. State qualifier Aaron Dorf welcomes the challenge.
“It’ll be great because there’s a lot of good runners done there,” Dorf said.
If last fall’s state cross country championship is any indication, the south will be very strong. Five of the top seven will be in Bangor for sectionals in late May. The meet will also have the past nine boys cross country state champions with Aquinas, Durand and Darlington going there.