A break in his training schedule allowed world-class sprinter Kenny Bednarek a chance to come home to Rice Lake this week to celebrate his birthday — his 21st on Monday.
Bednarek is three weeks removed from both the disappointment and exhilaration of the World Athletic Track and Field Championships in Qatar in western Asia.
In the first round of the 200-meter event, Bednarek grabbed at the back of his leg midway through the race and coasted to a 21.5 seconds finish, well off his 19.82 seeding time and not fast enough to advance in the competition.
It was initially thought that the Nike-sponsored pro Bednarek had reinjured his hamstring, which took him down in the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships in early July. But he said he was training at 95% when he was added to the U.S. World team.
“My hamstring was fine. It was my sciatic nerve flaring up,” said Bednarek late last week from his apartment in Clermont, Florida.
The 2018 graduate of Rice Lake entered the world competition with the third best 200 time among the 58 sprinters from 38 countries. But in the first round, Bednarek slowed with pain.
“I was a little down about it. I was prepared to PR, but my body was not ready. But I was grateful to get there and have the experience,” said Bednarek.
Bednarek had some problems with the hamstring while rehabbing after nationals. But he said it was fine before the sciatic nerve problem came along.
A busy schedule since turning pro in July and 16 hours on planes to reach Qatar probably had something to do with the leg nerve problem, said Bednarek.
“My body has never been put through such a long season,” said Bednarek, who ran injury-free through four high school seasons in Rice Lake and one college season at Indian Hills in Iowa. “I’ll be fine. It’s not bad-bad. The leg is fine now.”
Bednarek has a month off from training before he begins jogging and lifting weights in preparation to get back to serious sprint training under Nike coach Dennis Mitchell.
After sitting out the approaching indoor track season, the seven-time state high school sprint champion for Rice Lake doesn’t expect to return to competition until next spring. At that time, Bednarek will begin his push to make the U.S. Olympic team for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo starting in late July. The U.S. trials, for which Bednarek has already qualified, are in mid July in Eugene, Oregon.