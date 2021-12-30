RICE LAKE — It’s been a long time waiting for organizers and participants for the return of the Tuscobia Winter Ultra after the endurance event was canceled a year ago.
Numbers remain strong for the 12th year of the event with a full list of entries for the bike, hike or ski race between Rice Lake and Park Falls set to begin later this week. Race directors Helen and Chris Scotch of Oregon said 220 have registered for the 80- and 160-mile races. They said the excitement level is high for the race’s return as these winter ultra events have developed into a community.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to be a part of a unique community,” Helen said. “There’s a lot of people helping each other out on the trail, just company on something long like this. Being together, that sense of community, which we’ve all been missing a bit too in the last 18 months, it’s important from that perspective.”
The 160-mile races all begin at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Rice Lake’s north side on the way to Park Falls and back. The hikers and skiers start their journey Friday at 6 a.m. while the bikers begin Saturday at 6 a.m. Those taking on the 80-mile trek begin in Park Falls at 10 a.m. Saturday. All races have a deadline to reach the finish line by 11 p.m. Sunday,
There are two competitors from Rice Lake in James Kiffmeyer and Adam Prytz. Kiffmeyer has competed in the Tuscobia Winter Ultra four previous times, including the 160-mile bike race in 2017. He’ll look to do it a second time beginning Saturday. Prytz completed the 80-mile run twice before attempting the 160-mile journey in 2019 when he didn’t finish. He’ll look to complete the longer trek for the first time when he takes off on Friday. Barron’s Greg Crites will be competing in the 80-mile bike ride for the third time.
Other area participants include Chippewa Falls’ Jennifer Jilek and Spooner’s Bethanie Holley in the 160-mile run; Tyree Williams of Chippewa Falls and Craig Braun of Eau Claire in the 160-mile ski; Matt Jelek of Hayward, Dale Peters of Eau Claire, Jon Hailey of New Richmond, Nick Leisz of Eau Claire and Dirk Shelley of Cable in the 80-mile bike ride; Steven Voller of Eau Claire for the 80-mile ski; and Webster’s Mitch Coe and New Richmond’s Andrew Kinney in the 80-mile ski.
There are 13 skiers in total this year, an event-high, and Tuesday and Wednesday’s snowfall should mean those competitors can stick with their skis instead of changing to hiking if there wasn’t much snow pack. There are also five international competitors with four from Canada and another from Brazil in this year’s race. Thirty-three states will have a representative in action for the Tuscobia Winter Ultra.
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero while competitors are on the trail. Friday has a high of 26 degrees and falling to nine over night. Then Saturday will reach 16 degrees before dropping to -4 degrees on Saturday night. Sunday is expected to reach just 7 degrees for a high.
The Rice Lake community is stepping up to make sure the race goes on without a hitch. For the first time the pre-race check-in meeting will be held at the high school, where there will be more space available compared to the Knights of Columbus Hall. The Scotchs also mentioned Kris and Bjorn Hanson of Out There Nordic and the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce are helping out. The chamber donated half the costs of providing Chamber Bucks to all competitors. The Birchwood Lions have provided a number of volunteers and the Birchwood Bobcat Riders ATV clubhouse may be used as a checkpoint. As of Friday, race organizers were to make a determination on whether participants would be allowed to gather inside of checkpoints as they work to provide a safe and enjoyable race.
Another thing of note along the northern portions of the route is the completion of the Winter Depot in Winter, Chris said. The Friends of Tuscobia Trail had been working on restoring the old train depot originally from 1905 for the past 15 years and the building had its grand opening in September. Just steps off the trail, it will provide another checkpoint for competitors.
Winners of the event are rewarded with paid entry into the Iditarod Trail Invitational, which follows the route of the famous sled dog race a week prior. The ITI is the world’s longest running winter ultra-marathon. The Tuscobia Winter Ultra being an ITI qualifier is a reason it brings in the international competition, Chris said.
“Our event is pretty unique and pretty well known in the winter ultra community all over the world,” Chris said. “It’s something that we forget to talk about when we’re talking with locals anywhere on the trail. It is a unique and special event that everybody involved with should feel good about.”