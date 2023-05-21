Two Eau Claire veterans have been named once again to the USA Nordic Sport National ski teams.
Ben Loomis heads the Nordic Combined roster while Andrew Urlaub is one of four athletes named to the Ski Jumping Team.
Overall 31 American athletes have been selected for the various senior and junior male and female teams heading into the 2023-24 season which begins on plastic this summer and continues into the winter snow ski season.
“We learned a lot this past year and are hungry and motivated to continue our success,” said ski jumping coach Tore Sneli. “All four who have been named to the jumping team delivered strong individual performances last year and we are excited to see what the future holds for this team.”
Loomis enters his 10th season with the Combined team and is coming off a season in which he led the team in World Cup points and placed a U. S.-high 27th in the World Championships in Planica, Slovenia.
The 24-year old Flying Eagle, a member of the U.S. Military World Class Athletes Program, is a two-time Olympian who led the U.S. with a 15th place finish in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. He is also a former Junior World medalist.
Other members of the team are Carter Brubaker, 19, Alaska; Grant Andrews 25, and Niklas Malacinski, 19, Steamboat Springs, CO, and Jared Shumate, 24, and Stephen Schumann, 23, Park City, Utah.
Urlaub, 22, is coming off his finest international season that included a prestigious 26th place finish in the Planica World Championships. Earlier he scored his first World Cup points by placing 26th at Willingen, Germany.
He also took 13th in Grand Prix summer jumping in Romania; placed second and third in the U.S. National championships and capped his season in his first attempt at ski flying, recording a long jump of 182.5 meters or 598 feet at Planica.
He is joined on the team by Casey Larson, 24, Chicago, and Decker Dean, 22, and Erik Belshaw, 18, Steamboat Spring s.
Members of the Junior Team are Arthur Tirone, 15, and Jason Colby, 17, Steamboat Springs; Isak Nichols, 16, and Maxim Glyvka, 17, Chicago, and Tate Frantz, 18, New York.