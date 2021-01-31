Eau Claire’s Flying Eagles will be represented by two athletes in the World Junior Nordic Ski Championships.
Landon Lee has been selected by USA Nordic to join Andrew Urlaub on the U.S. ski jumping team that will compete at Lahti, Finland from February 8-13.
Urlaub, 19, will be making his fourth appearance in the event and will be looking to improve his performance from last year’s 18th-place finish. He has made steady strides after placing 50th as a 16-year-old and making the cut and taking 27th two years ago.
The Memorial High School graduate has been skiing internationally in Europe all winter. He had a seventh-place finish in the FIS Cup, a 28th placing in Continental Cup and has made two World Cup starts, leading four U.S. entries well down the list recently at Lahti.
Urlaub is a former U.S.National Junior champion and placed 44th in the 2019 World Championships in Austria.
Lee is a member of the U.S. Development Team, making great strides in recent years.
The 18-year-old North High School senior won a qualifying tournament to gain a spot on last year's U.S. Team that took part in the Youth Olympic Games held in Switzerland. He went on to gain FIS Cup and Continental Cup experience in Europe.
Urlaub and Lee are joined on the jumping team by Erik Belshaw, 16, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Hunter Gibson, 19, and Shane Kocher, 17, of Norge Ski Club of Chicago.
Individual jumping for men is set for Feb.11 and the team competition the following day.
In all, the U.S. team will be represented by 17 athletes in the men’s and women’s jumping and Nordic Combined events.