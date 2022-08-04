Jim Running and Dale Severson, two Flying Eagles stars of yesteryear, have been selected to the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame.
They will be inducted August 20 at Red Wing, Minn., bringing the total of Eau Claire Ski Club members in the Hall to 14.
Severson, 87, is unique for his longevity and makes the claim as the oldest active Flying Eagle starting at four years old on the Fourth Ward School Jump and jumping until age 79. He was an award-winning junior, and moved on to a successful career as a senior, competing in Class A as a high finisher and placing 19th in the 1955 Olympic Trials.
His major successes came as an international Masters athlete for older jumpers. He won medals in Norway and Sweden, taking 10 gold, silver and bronze medals in all. He also served as a Ski for Light guide for blind cross country skiers for 26 years. He resides in the St. Paul area.
Running was a state champion as a junior and made a splash into the senior ranks, jumping competitively with the best Americans, including the immortal Torger Tokle, in the early 1940s. He lost his best years to World War II but returned to rank as one of the nation’s best. He took ninth and was named an alternate for the 1952 Olympic team. A power jumper, he set many hill records and won numerous tournaments.
Running, who doubled as a World Log Rolling champion, retired in 1954, moved to Tulsa, Okla., and died on January 1, 1988 at age 67 in Stephenville, Texas.