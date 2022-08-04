Soaring overhead

Spectators line the slope Saturday to watch athletes fly by during the 136th Silver Mine Invitational ski-jumping tournament at Silver Mine Hill in the town of Union in January.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Jim Running and Dale Severson, two Flying Eagles stars of yesteryear, have been selected to the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame.

They will be inducted August 20 at Red Wing, Minn., bringing the total of Eau Claire Ski Club members in the Hall to 14.