CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Valley learned what it means to play like a girl Monday night.
The United States national women’s hockey team has been looking for chances at exhibitions ahead of this winter’s Olympic Games in Beijing, and Chippewa Falls fit the bill. A relatively quick trip from the team’s base in Blaine, Minn. brought the national team to the ice and the fans to the bleachers to take in the squad’s exhibition with the Chippewa Steel.
A patch of royal blue filled a section of the stands, in particular, belonging to the Eau Claire Area Stars, the girls’ hockey program in the Chippewa Valley.
The group brought members from all five youth teams, with ages ranging from under 6 to 14.
“It feels amazing,” said Amelia Beck, a goalie for the 12U ECA Stars. “You don’t get to see girls on the ice very often.”
Beck’s mother, Rebecca Christenson, said seeing women on the ice was an amazing opportunity for Amelia and her teammates.
“It’s really inspiring,” Christenson said. “It’s so cool to put yourself in their shoes.”
Anna Wilgren, a Team USA defender, said the time she spends in preparation for the Olympics is worth it because of the young faces in the crowd.
“We were all those little girls once,” she said. “It’s so inspiring to see them so happy, no matter what the score is.”
The Steel dominated the ice in the exhibition, though Team USA was making the Steel work. The scoreboard remained empty until an eventful third period when the Steel tallied six goals and Team USA added two of their own. Eau Claire native Joe Kelly was responsible for half the goals the Steel put in.
A chorus of young voices coming from the stands was chanting for Team USA just as the second goal went in, and the chanting continued for the rest of the night.
“I want to do that when I’m older,” said Beck.
The exhibition itself ended with a score of 6-2 in favor of the Steel and was then followed up by a five-minute three-on-three sudden-death overtime, which ended at 3:36 with a goal from Steel’s Nick Sajevic.
The overtime was followed by a 5-player shootout that ended 1-0 in favor of the Steel.
Wilgren, hailing from Hudson, said the preparation for the Olympics is rigorous, with practice and workouts every day in Blaine.
This is 22-year-old Wilgren’s first time preparing for the Olympics, and she said the team is trying to get as much practice in as possible prior to the Games, playing both men’s and women’s teams to prepare.
The Chippewa Steel is set to take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in a doubleheader this weekend. The United States national women’s hockey team is headed to the Olympic Games this February in Beijing.