A few soccer enthusiasts believe the sport is growing in Eau Claire. It's developed enough, they said, that the city's participation in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League didn't need to be capped at one team.
With that in mind, the players set out to make it happen. That's how newly-formed Union Eau Claire FC came to be last fall. A handful of players formed a team to play in the Dooley's Cup last September, and the idea of turning their squad into a full club quickly took hold.
"Soccer is growing in the community," said Sadith Osseni, the club president and manager. "People want to play and have the desire for competition beyond the high school level and college level. They want to compete. So why not create another team?"
The roster grew over the winter as word began to spread, and now Union Eau Claire is a few days away from making its competitive debut. The newest member of the WPASL kicks off its inaugural season on Sunday in Sparta against Spartan FC.
"We're excited," Osseni said. "We're just going to wait to see how the results go. We want to prove our work on the field and let the results speak for themselves. We think that we can compete with anyone, so we will see."
Several of Union Eau Claire's players formerly played for Bateaux FC, the other club from Eau Claire in the WPASL. With a new lineup to fill out, there will be an opportunity for extra playing time. That was a draw for some of the players, in addition to the prospect of building something from the ground up.
"I was definitely on board right away," Union Eau Caire's Lucas Zumwalt said. "I love these guys. Everything's laid back, but we all push each other. It's a good environment to be in, for sure."
Union Eau Claire expects to play a style that's a little different than their former team's. Osseni said they'll employ a possession-based system focused on keeping the ball and building from the back line.
Players have had a chance to get up to speed since last fall. The group played together all winter and has a handful of exhibitions under its belt already this spring.
It's a seemingly long process to pull together a new club, but it's all happened on a condensed timeline for Union Eau Claire. They've put together a roster and found sponsorships to help fund their participation in the league in a matter of months. They'll play their home matches at Eau Claire Soccer Park.
WPASL managers picked Union Eau Claire to finish third in the seven-team league in a preseason poll. The club is confident, but prefers to let its play do the talking.
They'll get to test themselves against Bateaux, the two-time defending WPASL champion, in rivalry matches in June and July.
"I think it's good to have two teams that can compete," Osseni said. "We can have a derby, and those guys are my friends. It will be a good fight. And even though we are friends, it will be serious. We all know we have to take care of business."
The first local derby is set for June 19. The rematch follows on July 31.
"It's going to be sweet," Zumwalt said. "(Rivalry games) are always the best. The competitiveness, everyone's trying their best, there's so many people there, there's atmosphere, it's all great."
Union Eau Claire's home opener is May 22 against Barron Soccer Team.