The University of St. Thomas announced Wednesday it has been approved to begin reclassification from Division III athletics to Division I.
The Twin Cities university is the first school to have received such approval in the modern history of the NCAA, according to a school release.
The Tommies will join the Summit League in 19 of their 22 sports. They'll join the Pioneer Football League and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for women's hockey. Their men's hockey conference is yet to be determined.
The transition will begin in the 2021-22 school year.
"This approval recognizes St. Thomas' growing reputation and academic and athletic success and will help us expand our mission and impact beyond Minnesota," St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan said in a message to the school community.
Several Chippewa Valley natives play sports at St. Thomas, and UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout have frequently played the Tommies in football in recent years. The Blugolds football team is scheduled to open this season at St. Thomas on September 5.
The Blugolds and Blue Devils have both dealt the Tommies upset defeats in the Chippewa Valley. Stout defeated fourth-ranked St. Thomas 25-22 in 2017, and Eau Claire topped the sixth-ranked Tommies 21-19 last season.
The Chippewa Valley had alumni on the school's football, women's basketball, baseball, cross country and track and field teams in the 2019-20 academic year.
Sullivan said in her statement that funding for the transition will primarily come from philanthropy, incremental athletics revenue and start-up funds authorized by the Board of Trustees.
The school's football team finished as the Division III national runner-up in 2012 and 2015. The men's basketball team won national titles in 2011 and 2016. The women's basketball program reached the Final Four in the 2018-19 season.
"St. Thomas has a long history of embracing change in an entrepreneurial spirit, and this move fits that trajectory," Sullivan said in the statement.