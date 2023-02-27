Eau Claire’s Flying Eagles found their name up in lights on an international scale over the weekend.
In a European dominated sport, Andrew Urlaub and Ben Loomis cracked the top echelon in the World Nordic Ski Championships that began over the weekend at Planica, Slovenia.
Urlaub surprised the ski jumping community by placing 26th while Loomis came home in 27th in Nordic Combined in Saturday’s action.
Both led the way for the U.S. Ski Team. Urlaub’s placing was one of the best for a U.S. ski jumper in two decades.
Urlaub rode a booming 98-meter (322-foot) first jump into the competition of the top 30 and added a jump of 91.5 meters (301 feet) to score 227.1 total points. His first jump was among the longest of the first round.
"My coaches and I had a great plan, and I was able to execute," the 21-year old Urlaub told USA Nordic. "The last two World Championships I attended, I was fighting to qualify for the event, so to be able to qualify for the second round is a huge step forward."
Other U.S. finishers were Casey Larson, Chicago, 39th and Erik Belshaw, 42nd, and Decker Dean, 45th, both of Steamboat Springs. Colo. The winner was Poland’s Piotr Zyla, who defended his title.
Urlaub had the long U.S. jump of 92 meters (302 feet) as the U.S. finished 10th among 15 teams in Sunday’s mixed team event, won by Germany.
Loomis seems to be returning to his form that placed him as high as 15th in last year’s Beijing Olympic Games.
The 24-year old two-time Olympian turned in a jump of 92 meters (302 feet) that placed him 24th in the 10K cross country race, in which he finished 26th in 25:22. He wound up 2:39.1 behind winner Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway.
"Overall I’m happy with the competition today," Loomis told USA Nordic. "I know I have more to show, but it was still great to put down a solid day."
Other U.S. finishers were Niklas Malacinski, Steamboat, 31st, and Stephen Schumann, 36th, and Jared Shumate, 37th, both of Park City, Utah.
In Sunday’s Mixed Team event, Loomis teamed with Malacinski to give the U.S. a seventh place Nordic Combined finish.