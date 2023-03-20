Challenging one of the world’s two largest ski hills, Andrew Urlaub was introduced to the sport of ski flying over the weekend at Vikersund, Norway.
The 21-year old Eau Claire Memorial graduate was able to handle the situation.
Challenging one of the world’s two largest ski hills, Andrew Urlaub was introduced to the sport of ski flying over the weekend at Vikersund, Norway.
The 21-year old Eau Claire Memorial graduate was able to handle the situation.
Representing the Flying Eagles Ski Club, Urlaub reached another milestone in his career when he flew 177 meters or 582 feet as a forerunner in the World Cup ski flying tournament.
It is the longest jump ever recorded by an Eau Claire Ski Club/Flying Eagle or Wisconsin athlete. Previous city ski flyers were Billy Olson, Dave Tomten, Reed Zuehlke and Pat Hamler.
The former city distance record was 138 meters (453 feet) set last year by Ben Loomis in regular Nordic Combined competition at Oslo, Norway.
“I was very nervous on my first jump,” Urlaub reported from Vikersund. “I think the most nervous I was when I was at the top of the ski jump and looking down and realizing how big the ski flying hill was.”
But he said he came from a low gate on the slide and it wasn’t much different than starting on a k-100 large hill so he was comfortable.
“After the first jump I had so much adrenaline and it felt so great to feel like a kid again jumping a bigger size hill for the first time. After my second jump, I felt accustomed to it and my nerves were gone. Vikersund is a very fun hill and it was a great weekend.”
Urlaub had six rides in all and said “I will hopefully be breaking that mark (177 meters) in Planica (Slovenia) in two weeks.”
It’s been a big year for the 21-year old, who previously reached goals of scoring World Cup points and reaching the finals and placing 26th in the Normal Hill World Championships recently at Planica.
In previous action in Norway, Urlaub qualified 40th and finished 49th at Oslo and was the only U.S. qualifier at Lillehammer, Norway, where he finished 47th.
The only U.S. flyer to score at Vikersund was Decker Dean of Steamboat Springs, Colo., who placed 28th on jumps of 178.5 and 184 meters on Saturday. Casey Larson, Chicago and Erik Belshaw of Steamboat were other U.S. entries.
The winner Sunday was Stephen Kraft of Austria, who had the weekend’s longest jump of 246.5 meters or 809 feet.
Ben Loomis finished his Nordic Combined season by placing 37th and 39th in competition at Oslo a week ago. The two-time city Olympian finished as the team’s World Cup scoring leader with 15 points.
Urlaub will compete in a World Cup meet at Lahti, Finland next weekend and close at Planica the following week.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.