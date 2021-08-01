With the Beijing Winter Olympics looming just ahead, two Eau Claire Flying Eagles have taken a step in that direction.
Andrew Urlaub delivered two outstanding podium performances in ski jumping and Ben Loomis also mounted the podium in Nordic Combined in the 2021 Nordic National Championships held over the weekend at Park City, Utah.
Urlaub, 20, placed second in the K100 normal hill jump Friday and came back Saturday to take third in the K134 Large Hill competition in becoming the first city skier to reach the podium in both events.
Loomis, 23, placed seventh and sixth overall as the second American in the Combined jumping events and wound up third after Saturday evening’s 10-k cross country race held on roller skis. He appears a strong bet to make a repeat Olympic appearance.
Casey Larson, of Norge Ski Club of Chicago, and Annika Belshaw, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., swept both men’s and women’s jumping events with dominating performances while Taylor Fletcher, Steamboat Springs, Colo. came from behind to win the Combined with Jasper Good, also of Steamboat, second.
Urlaub had the second longest jump of 99 meters (325 feet) and added a second jump of 90.5 meters (297) Friday to rank second to Larson, who had the day’s longest jump of 101.5 meters (333). Decker Dean, Steamboat, was third and Olympic veteran Kevin Bickner, Chicago, fourth.
“It was a surprise for me in that my skis and equipment didn’t get here (from Slovenia) until Thursday night and that allowed me only a couple practice jumps,” Urlaub said.
He was able to bounce back Saturday on the large hill with jumps of 125.5 and 123.5 meters (412 and 406 feet) to take third behind Larson and Dean. Dean had the lead after a 131.5-meter first jump but Larson came back in the second round for the day’s longest jump of 133 meters (436) to take the title. The trio finished far ahead of the field. Each nation can enter four in the Olympic Games.
Urlaub explained that there was a strong tail wind Saturday but if a jumper could get over that, there was a head wind down the hill to carry them but only a few were able to reach it.
“I was pleased with how the weekend went,” Urlaub said. “It was not perfect but there were no huge mistakes and it was all I could ask for.”
Loomis was seventh Friday with jumps of 90.5 and 84.5 meters (297-278) and took sixth on the big hill with jumps of 109 and 112.5 meters (358-369) Saturday to rank behind Combined teammate Good, whose strong jumping gave him a big lead over Loomis and Fletcher going into the races.
“My first jump on the big hill didn’t go so well and that was the one that counted for the combined,” Loomis said. “I was satisfied with my race and pretty much reached my goal.”
Loomis took part in the 2018 South Korea Olympics and is a former World Junior medalist and veteran of World Cup international competition. He pointed out that probably five members of the eight-man U.S. team will likely ski in the Olympics.
‘I’m really happy the way things are going and it’s something to build on,” Loomis said. “I’m confident. I’ve learned a lot and I’m better than I was a year ago.”
Loomis and Urlaub ranked 1-2 in style points on the normal hill and they ranked only behind Dean on the large hill.
Other Flying Eagles members of the U.S. Junior team finished down the jumping list. Landon Lee, 19, placed 21st and 20th, and Stewart Gundry, 16, was 22nd and 30th. Also, Logan Gundry and Carter Lee took part.
After a week at home, Urlaub will head back to Slovenia to train and take part in European competitions on plastic. Loomis will travel with the team in early September to compete in Europe.
“Our team is looking strong and it will be nice to see how we stack up with the others when we get back to Europe,” Urlaub said.
On the smaller hills, Flying Eagle Annie Misurek placed seventh in U14 with jumps of 31 and 30 meters and took ninth in U16 with rides of 37 and 35.5.
Eau Claire’s Paul Jastrow served as technical delegate for the large hill competitions and son Zach Jastrow acted as a style judge.