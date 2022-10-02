Eau Claire’s Flying Eagles were among the leaders once again in the 2022 National Nordic ski championships held over the weekend at the Lake Placid, N.Y., Olympic ski complex.
Andrew Urlaub reached the podium twice in special ski jumping while Ben Loomis held the lead at the halfway point of Nordic Combined before withdrawing due to sickness and missing his chance at victory.
The winners were Casey Larson of Chicago and Annika Belshaw of Steamboat Springs, Colo., who swept the Normal and Large hill jumping events while Jared Shumate, Park City, Utah, took advantage of Loomis’ absence to claim Combined honors.
In Saturday’s K128 ski jumping, Urlaub was in a three-way fight for honors with Larson and Erik Belshaw, Steamboat, and missed a second-place finish by less than a point. He had jumps of 118 and 117 meters (387-384 feet) to score 230.0 total points to 230.7 for Belshaw.
“You’re always hoping for a championship, of course,” said the 21-year-old Urlaub who scored Grand Prix points a month ago in Romania. “I would’ve liked to have done a little better but it’s nice to be on the podium twice.”
In Friday’s Normal hill event, Urlaub placed second to Larson with jumps of 98.5 and 94 meters (324-308) feet to give the Flying Eagles two of the top four spots as Loomis placed fourth with jumps of 92 and 88 meters (302-292 feet).
“I definitely wanted more,” Urlaub said. “Conditions changed for the second jump it made it a challenge.”
Young Flying Eagle Stewart Gundry, 17, did a creditable job, finishing 16th and 13th in the two meets with a long jump of 93.5 meters (308 feet).
Loomis, who led the U.S. in last year’s China Olympics, took the lead in Combined with a jump of 92 meters (304 feet) early Saturday but developed a sickness and was bedded with a high fever later.
Results
K100 Normal Hill
Men: 1. Casey Larson, Chicago, jumps of 101 99 meters (331 and 325 feet) for 281.1 total points; 2. Andrew Urlaub, Flying Eagles 98.5-94 (324-308), 266.6; 3.Erik Belshaw, Steamboat Springs, Colo.95.5-92.5 (314-302),253.7; 4. Ben Loomis, Flying Eagles 92-88 (302-292), 236.3; 5. Jasper Good, Steamboat, 91.5-87 (301-285), 231.9; 6. Jared Shumate, Park City, Utah 90-86.5 (295-284) 226.8; 7.Grant Andrews, Steamboat (86-85.5) 282-284), 217.4; 8. Niklas Malacinski, Steamboat 86-84 (282-276), 208.5; 9. Evan Nichols, Chicago 85-80.5 (279-264), 207.4; 10. Stephen Schumann, Steamboat 81.5-78.5 (268-258), 192.3; 16. Stewart Gundry, Flying Eagles 71.5-70 (235-233), 148.4.