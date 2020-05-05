The Sioux City Musketeers selected Altoona native Daniel Laatsch with the seventh pick in Tuesday’s United States Hockey League Phase II draft.
Chippewa Steel forward Killian Kiecker-Olson was a third-round pick for the Des Moines Buccaneers and teammate Connor McGrath went in the 12th round to the Youngstown Phantoms.
Laatsch played high school hockey for the Regis/Altoona/McDonell co-op in the 2016-17 season, notching 21 points in 23 games. From there, he transferred to Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay for a year before joining the U.S. National Team Development Program.
With the United States U18 team, the defenseman played 36 games and netted seven points.
Laatsch is committed to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin.
Kiecker-Olson went 35th overall to Des Moines. He's played two seasons for the Steel in the North American Hockey League, tallying 77 points. The Andover, Minn. native scored 15 goals in his first year and 14 this season season.
At the 2019-20 Junior Club World Cup, Kiecker-Olson scored three goals while playing for Team NAHL.
McGrath, who was taken with the 173rd pick, notched 13 goals and five assists in 26 games with the Steel this year.
Phase II of the USHL draft allows teams to pick any player eligible for junior hockey who is not protected by another USHL team. No local players were taken in Monday’s Phase I, in which teams were allowed to select players born in 2004.