The Sioux City Musketeers selected Altoona native Daniel Laatsch with the seventh pick in Tuesday's United States Hockey League Phase II draft.
Former Chippewa Steel player Killian Kiecker-Olson was a third-round pick for the Des Moines Buccaneers.
Laatsch played high school hockey for the Regis/Altoona/McDonell co-op in the 2016-17 season, notching 21 points in 23 games. From there, he transferred to Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay for a year before joining the U.S. National Team Development Program.
With the United States U18 team, the defenseman played 36 games and netted seven points.
Laatsch is committed to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin.
Former Steel center Kiecker-Olson went 35th overall to Des Moines. He played two seasons for the Steel in the North American Hockey League, tallying 77 points. The Andover, Minn. native scored 15 goals in his first year and 14 last season.
At the 2019-20 Junior Club World Cup, Kiecker-Olson scored three goals while playing for Team NAHL.
Phase II of the USHL draft allows teams to pick any player eligible for junior hockey who is not protected by another USHL team. No local players were taken in Monday's Phase I, in which teams were allowed to select players born in 2004.