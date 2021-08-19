UW-Eau Claire’s football roster has a vaccination rate of 85% about two weeks before the season kicks off, Blugolds athletic director Dan Schumacher said on Thursday.
“I think we’re going to actually raise that number a little bit,” Schumacher said on a Zoom conference call during the Blugolds’ fall media day.
The longtime UW-EC AD said he likely won’t know the percentage of all fall UW-Eau Claire athletes that are vaccinated until early next week. Most players just underwent physicals and kicked off practices this week.
“I think football has done a great job with leading the way with 85%,” Schumacher said. “That’s huge. I think we do have a couple medical exceptions to this, but most often we’re trying to educate the athletes for them to make the best decision and to protect their season.”
Blugold football coach Wesley Beschorner said last week a team’s vaccination status is “100% a competitive advantage.” Schumacher echoed that sentiment, pointing to a change in WIAC policy. Last season, if a team had to pull out of a contest due to COVID protocols it was considered a no-contest. Now, it is a forfeit since vaccinations are at teams’ disposal. Cases can directly affect wins and losses.
“I like to tell anybody, ‘Go get vaccinated,’” Schumacher said. “I’m not going to argue the fact that vaccinated people don’t get sick. Yeah, you’re seeing cases, but they’re not in the hospital. Again, constantly follow the science and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to impose personal, political anything regarding this pandemic on our student-athletes. They’re 18 to 22-year-olds, they’ve got to make up their mind.
“But we want to give them the best scientific information, what our athletic trainers are saying, what the CDC is saying, even the UW system weighs in on it.”
He said he’ll be reporting the department’s vaccination statistics to UW-Eau Claire chancellor James Schmidt and the school leadership, as well as to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Unvaccinated players across all Blugold sports are being tested every three days, more than student-athletes were tested before vaccines were available to the public last school year. Schumacher said the football team has not had a positive test a week into practice.
The testing numbers overall have been encouraging for UW-Eau Claire. Schumacher said the school has issued close to 15,000 antigen tests for student-athletes since Jan. 8 and has only had 40 positives.
“That’s how serious the student-athletes took their eligibility, took their chance to play,” Schumacher said. “They did all the right things.”
Despite generally positive marks, the Blugolds saw firsthand how the virus could tank a season when the men’s basketball team had to cancel the remainder of its campaign in February due to COVID issues. Student-athletes have a heightened awareness of the fragility this all.
“The previous seasons that a lot of us have had, we all have encountered COVID experience with someone,” new Blugold soccer player Cooper Roberts said. “It’s ruined somebody’s season. A lot of us don’t want that complication with COVID, but its still there and we respect all the rules and we follow them day-by-day.”
Vaccinations ease tension to some degree.
“A majority of our team is vaccinated already,” Blugold men’s soccer coach Casey Holm said. “We won’t have to struggle and worry about that in any way, and obviously the university has had testing for a long time, so those parts are taken care of.”
The Blugolds’ athletic department is set to return to action at the start of September, and there are currently no restrictions on fans’ ability to attend events. There is no attendance limit, and fans will not have to wear masks during outdoor Blugold sporting events. Masks will be required for indoor sporting events as part of UW-Eau Claire’s campus-wide mandate.
UW-Stout will follow the same protocol. Masks are not required outdoors but will be expected for indoor events. The Blue Devils also do not have a capacity limit.
Of course, as has been a theme since the pandemic began, protocols can change in an instant. Schumacher emphasized sports’ status remains fluid, especially considering the uptick in cases connected to the Delta variant.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to play,” Schumacher said. “I just think over the next two, three weeks other things are going to play out with this pandemic. It could affect us. It could affect fans, it could affect us playing, things like that. Change has always been the main topic right now, how you handle change and how you rise above it. I do believe our student-athletes have done an excellent job with that, along with coaches.”