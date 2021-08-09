After a year riddled with change, UW-Eau Claire's winter sports teams can finally get back to the familiar.
The Blugolds announced their winter schedules on Monday, giving their teams a clearer picture of what sits ahead.
After a 2020 season in which NCAA tournaments and nonconference contests were canceled, things will get back to normal in 2021. The Blugolds will resume nonconference competition and the pursuit of national titles this winter. And they won't do it in front of empty arenas, either.
UW-Eau Claire will welcome back spectators, one winter after the Blugolds played surrounded by empty seats. The change is two-fold for the basketball teams, which played at the McPhee Center in lieu of their normal home at Zorn Arena last season. Zorn was instead housing a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
"We are especially excited about the opportunity to get back and play in front of Blugold fans in Zorn Arena," men's basketball coach Matt Siverling said in a press release.
The Blugold women will make the return to Zorn Arena first when they host their annual tip-off tournament on Nov. 12 and 13 to open the season. They're coming off a campaign in which they won the WIAC's West Division, which was formed last year to limit teams traveling across the state amid the pandemic.
"We are extremely excited to build upon the momentum we established last season as we attack another challenging non-conference schedule that will ready us for the WIAC season," women's basketball coach Tonja Englund said in a press release.
The Blugold men will return to the hardwood at the Bill Sudeck Tip-Off on Nov. 6 in Cleveland. They will play at Zorn Arena for the first time in over a year when they host St. Norbert on Nov. 23.
They went 2-3 in an abbreviated season last winter. They canceled their season after five games due to COVID-19 protocols.
WIAC play begins Dec. 1 for both the men and women.
The hockey teams will begin their seasons in late October. The women host St. Benedict on Oct. 29, and the men take the ice a day later in Duluth, Minn., when they face St. John's.
The women's hockey team finished in second in the WIAC last year, falling in Game 3 of the O'Brien Cup championship series. The men reached the semifinals of the Commissioner's Cup.
Blugold wrestlers hit the mat on Nov. 1 when they host UW-Stevens Point. UW-Eau Claire will also host the NCAA's Upper Midwest Regionals in late February.
The men's swim and dive teams open the year at home on Oct. 16 against UW-Stevens Point.
Gymnastics get underway when the Blugolds host Hamline on Jan. 7, 2022 in their season opener.
Indoor track and field is the final sport to get underway. The Blugolds will compete entirely on the road in the indoor season, beginning Jan. 22 at UW-Stevens Point.
UW-Eau Claire's fall sports season, which was completely wiped out last year, begins on Sept. 1 with men's and women's soccer and volleyball all competing. The football season begins Sept. 4 with a home date against Luther.
Blugold football coach Wesley Beschorner will speak to media Thursday prior to the team's first official practice of the year.