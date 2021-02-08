Matt Tomsho is set to drastically move up the football ladder.
Tomsho, who has spent the last two years as part of Wesley Beschorner's staff at UW-Eau Claire, was announced as the new quality control coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The hiring reunites him with new Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who worked with Tomsho at the University of Maryland, University of Pittsburgh and LSU.
Canada also worked with Beschorner at Pitt and Maryland.
"I got a call from Coach Canada and he said they were looking to bring in Coach Tomsho to do an interview," Beschorner said. "I was really fired up for him. It was like a, 'Good luck. Any way I can help you,' kind of thing. ... I think it's a testament to Coach Tomsho and the job that he's done here and at previous places. He's a great young coach and a guy that I believe will continue to do great things on and off the field."
Tomsho was not immediately available for an interview.
Tomsho joined the Blugold staff in the spring of 2019 as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He also served as the team's strength and conditioning coordinator. UW-Eau Claire threw the ball the least of any team in the WIAC in 2019, thanks largely to the consistent success of running back Austin Belot, finishing with 1,358 yards while hitting on 55.6% of throws.
The Blugolds did not play this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"A drive, energy, that is a daily thing for him," Beschorner said. "He was in really early and he stayed really late. ... He just worked his butt off."
Tomsho arrived in Eau Claire having most recently served as an offensive graduate assistant at Maryland. He previously was an offensive analyst for LSU, an offensive assistant at Pitt and a student coach at his alma mater of North Carolina State. This marks his first opportunity in the National Football League.
"I'm happy for him," UW-Eau Claire quarterback Jonathan Malueg said in a text message. "Obviously it hurts to see him leave us, but it's a great opportunity for him. He's a great person and coach and definitely deserving of the opportunity."
"Congrats coach Tomsho!" Blugold linebacker Cole Dunbar tweeted. "Going to miss your drive and energy around the facility everyday. Best of luck!"
Quality control jobs are often seen as an entry-level role in the NFL. A quality control coach typically focuses on game prep, sometimes two to three weeks ahead of actual matchups, with an emphasis on film review and statistical analysis.
Tomsho joins a Steelers squad which went 12-4 and earned an AFC North championship last season. Pittsburgh, the No. 3 seed in the AFC, was upset 48-37 by the Cleveland Browns on Wild-Card Weekend.
His hiring was announced Monday morning alongside those of quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan.