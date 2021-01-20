UW-Eau Claire Athletic Director Dan Schumacher says it has been a journey even to get to this point. But, after 10 months on the sidelines, the Blugolds are scheduled to play games once again.
"I've never seen anything like it, where you come to work each day and you know you're going to have three Zoom calls or three video conferencing calls, an hour or two hours apiece of nothing but COVID," Schumacher said. "How do we figure it out, how do we get back to play? Every day that you came in the circumstances, the status quo, changed. The testing rules changed, the amount of tests that we could do would change, what we could afford would change. It was constant change every day."
That legwork from conference officials helped form the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s return-to-play plan for winter sports, which was released Tuesday and sets Feb. 1 as the official start date.
UW-Eau Claire released its winter schedules on Wednesday, and now the student-athletes can almost taste that return to competition.
"It's been a long ride since October, practicing without any idea of if we were going to have a season or not," UW-Eau Claire men's basketball forward Spencer Page said. "Finding out toward the end of December that we'll for sure have a season was kind of a sigh of relief. And then yesterday, last night, finding out what exactly that season is going to look like, was just another sigh of relief. We're really going to be able to play basketball this year."
UW-Eau Claire kicks off the winter with four games on Feb. 3. The school's women's hockey and women's basketball teams will host that night, with hockey playing UW-Stevens Point and basketball battling UW-La Crosse. Men's basketball and hockey will play the same opponents as their female counterparts, just on the road.
UW-Stout announced its winter slate on Wednesday as well. The Blue Devils' first action also comes on Feb. 3, when its men's basketball, women's basketball and men's hockey teams all face UW-River Falls. UW-Stout will host the men's basketball and hockey games.
No spectators will be allowed at WIAC sporting events this winter, though Schumacher said free online streams will be available for Blugold contests.
WIAC teams will compete in an abridged conference-only slate played mostly in February. Basketball teams will play eight games, men's hockey teams will play ten and women's hockey teams eight.
Indoor track and field and swim and dive teams will be able to compete in meets until March 6. Wrestling squads can grapple in duals until Feb. 19, and gymnastics teams can participate in dual meets until April 3.
While all WIAC sports are dealing with an unusual schedule this winter, basketball has seen the largest structural change. The conference has been split into two divisions, with UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout both residing in the West alongside UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls. Teams will play a home-and-home series with each of the other members in their respective division in addition to one crossover home-and-home with a member of the West.
There are typically no divisions in WIAC basketball, with teams playing every other conference member twice.
UW-Eau Claire's crossover games will be played against UW-Oshkosh, while UW-Stout will match up with UW-Whitewater.
"It was about risk," Schumacher said of basketball's setup. "It's a high-risk sport. So how do we mitigate the risk to have some chance for it? We've got the testing, but by going divisional play it keeps us in a different part of the state, in our own little bubble for a while. And then when we get to tournament time, by that time we're knowing exactly the testing that's going on, everyone's doing the same thing. Hopefully we can put on a conference tournament.
"But it just made sense, with no overnight trips, we're mitigating the risk. ... For us to go to Whitewater on a Friday night or a Saturday, it could require some overnight stays."
Basketball and hockey teams will play opponents twice in a row for the entirety of the regular season slate, another measure to decrease risk.
"I'm looking forward to it, because after you play that first game, as coaches we go back and watch the tape and there's stuff that you really didn't like and want to clean up right away — but you don't get to see that team again for a while," UW-Eau Claire women's basketball coach Tonja Englund said. "I think it's an opportunity to turn around and have one day to clean things up."
All programs will make the WIAC Tournament in men's and women's basketball and men's and women's hockey. Conference championships in indoor track and field, swimming and diving, wrestling and gymnastics have been called off.
"There was a lot of dialogue through many coaches meetings," Schumacher said on the decision to cancel some conference tournaments. "The goal and philosophy was to mitigate the risk and what could still get us in a position where our teams can still make the NCAA Tournament.
“Some sports coaches, coaches organizations, like the track and field coaches, didn't feel it was really necessary. They thought they could still accomplish the goals of getting as many of their teams to the NCAAs based on legitimate times at facilities that are solid at the recordings of those times. ... Same with swimming. (They) just didn't believe the swim meet was necessary based on the risk level."
Schumacher said in December that the university expected to use about 5,000 to 6,000 tests in the winter if the Blugolds maintain use of the antigen method. He said that estimate is still accurate Wednesday.
The Blugold AD also said he expects the university will use less tests in the spring due to the lower-risk nature of those sports. He said a WIAC announcement about the spring season should come later this week.
"Basketball requires two to three tests a week," Schumacher said. "Referees, table workers, anybody who is going to be in the gym has to be tested and might be tested multiple times. That's where those numbers come from. In some instances it can be over the top, but it is what the medical professionals tell us to do, the chancellors, that allows us to play."
While UW-Eau Claire is planning on participating in spring sports, Schumacher said moving the sports that were canceled in the fall to the spring is not feasible. He cited limitations when it comes to facilities and medical personnel as being major logistical hurdles.
This year has featured plenty of waiting for these athletes. They'll have to endure a bit more time away from competition, but at least the countdown clock is under two weeks.
"It's great to be back, to be around all of the guys," UW-Eau Claire men's hockey forward Jon Richards said. "It's a lot of fun finally being able to practice, and I'm really looking forward to playing games and knowing that we have a WIAC Tournament and NCAA Tournament possibly."