It was a moment 26 years in the making.
On Saturday, UW-Eau Claire took the field for a varsity baseball game since 1995.
The results didn't shake out in the Blugolds' favor — UW-La Crosse swept the doubleheader 13-0 and 16-6 — but it was a landmark moment as a program which was discontinued more than two decades ago made its return.
The UW-Eau Claire varsity baseball program was discontinued following the 1994-95 academic year due to Title IX issues. Since then, the university’s participation had been limited to the club level.
A local player recorded the first Blugold hit this century when North graduate Anthony Pogodzinski got aboard with a single in the second inning of Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Nate Witte scored the first Blugold run, crossing the plate on a passed ball in the first inning of Game 2.
Unfortunately for UW-Eau Claire, the Eagles took a 5-0 lead after the first two innings of Game 1, and their pitching staff tossed a seven-inning shutout. La Crosse held Eau Claire to two hits in the 13-0 defeat.
The Blugolds responded early in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead after the top of the second inning after Witte's run and Logan Matson's RBI double. The Eagles scored four times in the bottom of the second, but Eau Claire's bats stayed hot, scoring in each of the first four innings. Otto Treichel homered for the Blugolds in the third inning, and Matson added another RBI double in the fourth.
La Crosse broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the seventh, plating seven runs to pull away.
Treichel finished the day 3 for 6 with two doubles and a home run. Matson was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Witte went 2 for 3 in Game 2.
Tom Ginther got the first start on the mound for the Blugolds. The senior worked five innings and allowed seven runs on six hits and six walks. He struck out three. Freshman Will Mosinski started Game 2, tossing 3.1 innings and allowing six runs — only three of which were earned.
The Blugolds' first eight games of the season are away from home. Eau Claire returns to action with a doubleheader against UW-Platteville in Waupun on Tuesday. The Blugolds revive the War on I-94 rivalry with a doubleheader at UW-Stout on Saturday.
Eau Claire's home opener is scheduled for April 2 against UW-Oshkosh.