Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday, De Pere.
Radio: WDRK (99.9-FM).
Records: UW-Eau Claire 1-0 overall (0-0 in WIAC), St. Norbert 0-1 (0-0 in Midwest Conference).
Last time out: The Blugolds earned their first win under new head coach Wesley Beschorner, as a strong running game and stout defense powered the squad to a 35-3 triumph against Loras. The Blugolds scored 21 straight before the Duhawks got on the board early in the third quarter thanks to an interception that set the team up in good field position.
St. Norbert quarterback Freddy Poorman had a stellar game against Aurora, throwing for 384 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough. The Green Knights fell 50-40 due to a 29-point second quarter from the Spartans. Perhaps encouraging for the Blugolds are the eye-popping numbers Aurora QB Gavin Zimbelman put up: 497 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 of 52 passing. Five of those tosses went to Jacolby Maxwell for 175 yards.
History: UW-Eau Claire won last year’s meeting in dramatic fashion – and with a bit more stress than the team would have preferred. The Green Knights stormed back from a 16-0 hole at halftime to force overtime. It took a 9-yard touchdown run by Brian Kulaga to finally put St. Norbert away in double overtime.
The Blugolds hold a 6-3 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1956. They also won the last meeting between these two in De Pere, which came in the 2007 Division III playoffs. This matchup ends a two-year home-and-home series between the schools.
Weekly honors: Blugolds running back Austin Belot was named the WIAC’s Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in the opener. His best play came on the first score of the game, when he ran 58 yards to the house late in the first quarter.
Jumping into a starting role has obviously done wonders to his overall numbers. He’s already just 27 yards away from matching his yardage total of all of last season.
Man under center: Jonathan Malueg will make his first collegiate road start a week after making his first overall start. He threw for 98 yards while completing eight of his 18 attempts in his debut and ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He ran Beschorner’s new offensive scheme, which featured plenty of wrinkles in the running game.
“We’re trying to put as much stress on the defense as we can,” Malueg said. “As you guys saw, with all the motions and the jets, we’re trying to get them misaligned and take advantages in weaknesses in the defense. That’s the biggest thing, speed. Speed kills.”
Front 7 attack: UW-Eau Claire took down Loras quarterback Noah Sigwarth seven times, pushing the Duhawks back 29 yards total in the process. Victor Martinelli led the way with two sacks, while Anthony Rauch had one and a half and Sam Romanski, Vice Coenen and Trevor Nelson each had one.
The frequent hits on the opposing signal caller should come as no surprise. UWEC led the WIAC with 39 sacks last season.
For the foes: St. Norbert is coming off a 10-2 season, a Midwest Conference championship and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. QB Drew Rhodes graduated from that team, but Poorman showed in the opener he’s able to step right in. Running back Nate Ihlenfeldt rushed for 112 yards in the Green Knights’ opener.
St. Norbert coach Dan McCarty previously served as an assistant coach under Bob Nielson at UW-Eau Claire.
– Jack Goods