St. Thomas at UW-Eau Claire
Game time: 6:10 p.m., Carson Park.
Radio: WDRK (99-FM).
Records: UW-Eau Claire 1-1 overall (0-0 in WIAC), St. Thomas 2-0 (1-0 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).
Last time out: The Blugolds last played two weeks ago, falling in heartbreaking fashion at St. Norbert. Quarterback Josiah Johnson, who replaced starter Jonathan Malueg in the third quarter, got UWEC down to the 7-yard line with a chance to earn a last-second victory in the closing seconds. However, his last-ditch pass was knocked down by a defender to clinch a 27-21 Green Knights victory.
St. Thomas, ranked No. 6 in the country, earned its first conference win of the season in dominant fashion last week against Hamline. Josh Parks and Tom Loeffler combined for 321 rushing yards on just 17 carries in a 74-14 win.
History: All seven of the all-time meetings have gone to St. Thomas, including last season’s shutout performance from the Tommies. The Blugolds were held to 131 total yards in a forgettable 49-0 outing.
Quarterback status: UW-Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner did not name a starting quarterback prior to the game, but said both Malueg and Johnson have taken on the challenge like men.
“Seeing those two compete, they still cheer for each other,” Beschorner said. “Those guys, they feed off one another.”
Johnson went 15-20 for 137 yards last week in his first extended look. Malueg is looking to bouce back from two multi-interception performances.
Coaching connection: Beschorner played under St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso while Caruso was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Dakota.
For the foes: The Tommies have outscored opponents 143-17 through two games and boast a pair of D3Football.com Preseason All-Americans in Parks and defensive lineman Luke Swenson. Their 71.5 points per game leads all 660 NCAA football teams, while the defense is allowing 0.0 net rushing yards per game on 54 attempts and has forced offenses into seven turnovers.
— Jack Goods