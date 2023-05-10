UW-Eau Claire head women's lacrosse coach Aubrianne Neubert will be stepping down from her position at the university, she announced Wednesday.
Neubert led the Blugolds for the first three seasons of the program, which began in 2021. She was hired by the university to lead the new program in February of 2020.
Prior to coming to UW-EC, she was most recently the defensive coach for the University of Michigan’s women’s club lacrosse team, and prior to that was the head coach at Truman State University in Missouri.
Neubert told the UW-Eau Claire athletic department she is walking away to spend more time with her husband and two daughters.
"After many tears, sleepless nights and heartfelt prayers, for our family, we feel it is best for me to step down as the head women's lacrosse coach," Neubert said in her statement. "To make sure we are living intentionally and focused on what matters most to us: raising daughters who can be a light to others while we try to help everyone we meet on the journey of life."
Neubert led the new program to a solid winning record in its first three seasons, most notably a 13-2 in the 2022 season, which included a 10-game winning streak.
She finishes with a career record of 24-11 as UW-EC’s head coach. The team finished 4-4 in its COVID-modified inaugural season in 2021 and finished 7-5 this season, which ended on April 30.
The university will undergo a national search for its next head coach, and Neubert will continue to assist the program in a caretaker role until the university hires her replacement.