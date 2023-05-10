uweclacrosse.jpg

The UW-EC women's lacrosse team celebrating a score during a home game at Simpson Field against UW-Stout on April 5.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

UW-Eau Claire head women's lacrosse coach Aubrianne Neubert will be stepping down from her position at the university, she announced Wednesday.

Neubert led the Blugolds for the first three seasons of the program, which began in 2021. She was hired by the university to lead the new program in February of 2020.