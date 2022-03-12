The UW-Eau Claire men's track and field team earned an indoor national championship for the third time in program history, sharing the 2022 title with Washington University (St. Louis) after the final day of action on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Blugolds tied Washington University with 35 points atop the leaderboard. The result trickled in following more than an hour of waiting as the 400-meter relay was reviewed after a protest. Eau Claire's unit in that race, made up of Colin McClowry, Arik Skifstad, Kevin Eizenzimmer and Jordan Lijewski earned a fourth-place finish to give the Blugolds just enough points to earn a share of the national title.
Eau Claire produced several All-Americans over the course of the weekend, helping the Blugolds soar up the standings. Eau Claire also won men's indoor national titles in 2015 and 2016, with the back-to-back championships serving as the program's first two trophy hauls. The Blugolds' three team titles rank behind three other schools on the all-time list. Only UW-La Crosse (18), Lincoln (7) and North Central (6) have won more indoor championships.
UW-Stout's Kevin Ruechel won the national title in the shot put, heaving a throw of 58 feet, 4 inches to top the field. It was his second national championship, coming just under a year after winning the shot put title at last year's outdoor championships.
Hannah Zastrow was the national runner-up in the 60-meter dash for UW-Stout. She finished 0.003 seconds behind the winner in a photo finish. The Blugold women took 22nd as a team.