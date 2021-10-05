UW-Eau Claire plans to unveil details of the second phase of its project at Simpson Field this weekend, Blugold athletic director Dan Schumacher said Tuesday during a media availability session at the McPhee Center.
The university is set to put on a presentation Saturday explaining the next two phases to donors at a luncheon before taking them to the field for a dedication. A plaque will be installed on Simpson's northwest side featuring the names of those who made phase one possible, and those in attendance for the ceremony will walk out to the 50-yard line to get a look at what's next for the facility. Eight easels will be set up in a circle, giving onlookers a chance to see what each angle of a further-renovated Simpson Field could look like.
Those renderings will also be released to the public.
"When we release the pictures and you can see firsthand, you'll be like, 'Wow, does that fit in," Schumacher said. "It just fits in. It really does. It will be great for the city, great for the high schools. It will be great for everyone."
The first phase of the project included a new turf field and lights, the installation of a scoreboard, repairs to the track and the addition of facilities to hold field events like the shot put, hammer throw, discus and javelin. Giving a hint at the yet-to-be-unveiled plan, Schumacher said the next phase could include 2,000 bleacher seats and a press box on the east side of the facility and a video board. Phase three would consist of new parking and about a 4,000-seat grandstand with a press box, elevator and concession stand in addition to potential luxury seating.
"It's going to take a lot more work and a lot more money," Schumacher said. "We're trying to do it as a philanthropic project. We're not looking at state dollars. We're not trying to do that. We're trying to raise it among our track, soccer and football alums, boosters of interest that are interested in the project, and trying to create as much excitement as possible."
Schumacher said he cannot give a timetable for when the project will be completed.
"I'm pretty confident that this will gain traction and we can complete what I've thought of since I got here eight and a half years ago," Schumacher said. "I'm very confident that we can get this done."
Simpson Field already hosts Blugold games for men's and women's soccer and women's lacrosse. The football team uses it as a practice facility, playing its games at Carson Park. Schumacher said phase three would need to be complete to play football games at Simpson.
"You just can't do it with 2,000 seats," Schumacher said. "But I'm very confident phase two is going to get done within less than the calendar year depending on weather and where we're at with the donors. I think we're going to get a good feel after Saturday with how the donors feel about it and see their input, see what level of excitement (they have). And we're going to go from there. We're going to follow the leads and follow the interest, continue to have conversations with multiple peoples, both the high schools, maybe the City of Eau Claire. Talk about comparing it to the master plan for Carson Park, look about some of those things that could lend itself to this project."
Schumacher also touched on a few other subjects:
- Schumacher said he's spoken with UW-Stout athletic director Duey Naatz about the Blue Devils adding women's lacrosse, becoming the fourth WIAC program to sponsor the sport. UW-Eau Claire completed its first season last spring. "He asked for some assistance on some particulars with how we went about it because we were kind of the guinea pig a little bit for them. That's fine. That's collegial. I'm helping a fellow colleague and I'm glad that they're adding it. I'm hoping we can find two more WIAC schools to add women's lacrosse."
- He's hoping for two more schools to add women's lacrosse because the Blugold AD said he expects NCAA legislation will change in January. Conferences typically need seven schools to earn an automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament, but Schumacher said that will likely be reduced to six. That could have a major impact on hockey, which is already at six programs on the men's side and five on the women's.
- He said he's working with other athletic directors to get an associate membership deal done for men's golf similar to what the WIAC did for men's tennis with the New Jersey Athletic Conference. UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout both have programs.