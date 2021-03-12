UW-Eau Claire women's hockey set a new season high in goals, rolling to an 8-2 victory against UW-Superior on Friday to advance to the WIAC Tournament championship.
Samantha Scherling scored twice, while the Blugolds also got goals from Emma Peterson, Dahli Heikes, Taylar Meier, Eden Gruber, Ella Ierino and Maddy Jablonski to earn a two-game series sweep of the Yellowjackets. UW-EC needed to win to avoid playing a 20-minute minigame for the right to play in the title series next week.
A five-goal UW-Eau Claire run stretching from the first period into the second helped the team pull away. Kylah Krause made 12 saves in the victorious effort.
Jenna Byfuglien and Hannah Magnusson scored for UW-Superior.
The Blugolds will play a best-of-three series next week against rival UW-River Falls. The teams will meet Monday and Wednesday, and on Friday if necessary.
The Falcons defeated UW-Eau Claire 2-1 in a winner-take-all WIAC championship game last year. The Blugolds defeated UW-River Falls the previous two years in the championship, including the program's first WIAC tournament championship in 2018.