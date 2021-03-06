After taking part in a ceremonial faceoff draw at center field, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt and Athletic Director Dan Schumacher studied the sport they helped bring to the university from the sideline. Women's lacrosse is a newly introduced sport, after all, both at the school and in the Chippewa Valley at large. Many of the rules and regulations are still foreign to the community.
"We're getting pointers here and there from people," Schumacher said. "It's a learning process, no doubt."
UW-Eau Claire women's lacrosse coach Aubrianne Hilton Neubert has often served as that teacher of lacrosse since she arrived in the area. Of course, she was busy Saturday, coaching her squad in the program's first ever home game.
"It feels great to have fans," Neubert said. "It feels kind of like the world's gone back to normal again. We're loving the fans, we're loving being here at home, our beautiful new field here at Simpson. We are so excited to be here today."
Neubert's crew, fresh off winning the program's first ever game last weekend at Clarke University, played Loras close in their debut in friendly confines but ultimately fell short 16-13 at Simpson Field.
As players Kelli Cole and Lilia Pugh were quick to point out though, this is only the start. Both of them, as well as a large number of players on the roster, were just club lacrosse players at UW-Eau Claire a year ago. In addition to building a new program, many are adjusting to a new level of competition.
"I think a lot of these girls always wanted to play collegiate lacrosse but there just wasn't an opportunity until this year, which has been so exciting," Pugh said. "And then Coach recruited some girls and we all came together and it's turned out amazing."
The jump comes with an added level of commitment, and, so far, it is looking like the roster has bought in. Two games in, and the group has showed fans two competitive games.
"Wisconsin, this is such a new thing for them," said Cole, who comes from more of a lacrosse hotbed in Eden Prairie, Minn. "A lot of my friends have never seen a lacrosse game. It's so cool to be able to share it with them and to share it with Wisconsin."
Schumacher said Saturday's contest was the first varsity event played on Simpson Field since a track meet 22 years ago. Before that, the football team played a couple games there in 1995 because of a grass issue at Carson Park.
Since its renovation, completed last year, Simpson Field has been used for Blugold football practices and will soon host soccer games as well as lacrosse. Schumacher said the current setup is only the start of the university's master plan, which will eventually include football games at the facility.
"Hopefully this summer we'll be adding 2,000 bleacher seats over there and a press box," Schumacher said, pointing to the east side of the field. “That will eventually be the visitor’s side.”
And as for the west side?
"This will all be (demolished), the building, the tennis courts will be moved, and there will be 4,000 seats with a big press box filled with luxury seats," Schumacher said. "Now everybody in the city can come here. From an enrollment standpoint, it's great. Carson Park is great, and we're going to continue to play baseball games there. But when we bring football teams out there, high school students, they don't bring them to our campus. This allows us to bring schools to our campus to compete so they can see our campus."
Loras led 6-1 in the first half Saturday and 12-6 heading into the break, but the Blugolds were able to work their way back into the game. A 6-1 run to start the second half, capped off with two straight goals from Tomoe Hashiguchi, put the team down just one with 15:30 left on the clock. But Loras, playing down three players and without a bench due to COVID-19 concerns, responded by scoring three of the final four goals of the game to seal the victory.
"We've had a great start," Neubert said. "We came out with a win last week. We were super excited about it. Loras, they have phenomenal players on their team. They've always had a great team, No. 3 in the region, very great opponents to have. And it's awesome for us to have these games and see what we have to work on. We just don't have enough games under our belt to see where we need to focus our energy and our time."
Pugh had the historic first goal at Simpson Field, scoring three and a half minutes into Saturday's action on an assist from Hashiguchi.
"This whole opportunity is so exciting," Pugh said. "I never thought I'd get the opportunity to play DIII lacrosse from playing on a club team the past two years. All around, it's just so exciting."
Pugh finished with a team-high four points on three goals and an assist. Riley Domagala had three goals, while Sheridan Larson, Cole and Hashiguchi each scored twice.
Women's lacrosse is the first of three new UW-Eau Claire athletic programs set to debut over the next year. Varsity baseball returns to the school on March 20 – with its first home game at Carson Park set for April 2 – while men's soccer will kick off play next fall.
The women's lacrosse team will play five more home games this season: March 20 vs. Augsburg, March 24 vs. Northwestern-St. Paul, March 31 vs. Hamline, April 24 vs. UW-La Crosse and April 29 vs. UW-River Falls.
Loras 16, UW-Eau Claire 13
Loras;12;4; – 16
UWEC;6;7; – 13
UW-Eau Claire leaders: Lilia Pugh 3 goals, assist; Riley Domagala 3 goals; Sheridan Larson 2 goals, assist; Kelli Cole 2 goals; Tomoe Hashiguchi 2 goals. Shots: Loras 37, UW-Eau Claire 39. Ground balls: Loras 21, UW-Eau Claire 36. Saves: Loras: Lydia Phelps (33 shots, 20 saves); UW-Eau Claire: Bryanna Brost (31 shots, 15 saves). Records: Loras 1-1; UW-Eau Claire 1-1.