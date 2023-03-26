Tia Ravara became the fifth Blugold gymnast in program history to bring home a national title Saturday.
The Blugold junior won the all around national title at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association championships. She was the first to ever win an all around title for UW-Eau Claire and the first Blugold since 2012 to bring home a national championship. Her final score was 38.100.
Her top event was on the beam, where she earned a 9.700, tying for 12th place with TK. She also tied for 12th on the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.575, and she took 25 th in the floor exercise with a 9.650. She also placed 46th on the vault with 9.175.
Trailing Ravara by only 0.3 points was UW-Stout’s Kiara Brown, who took home the second place all around title with a score of 37.800.
Brown tied for fourth in the uneven bars with a 9.700, tying her career-best score. She took 22nd in the floor exercise with a score of 9.675 and 45th in vault with a score of 9.225. She also took 35th in the balance beam with a score of 9.200.
UW-Stout also brought home the third place team trophy, making them the second team in Stout program history to place in the top three.
The Blue Devils also set a school record in the balance beam with a team score of 38.325. Stout’s Isabela Krulich was in a 3-way tie for 3rd in the balance beam with a score of 9.775, and Ashtyn Gagner was in a 3-way tie for 6th with a score of 9.750. Carlie Beatty tied for 9th with a career-best score of 9.725.
Stout’s Anna Mielke took fifth on vault with a career-high score of 9.750.
Blugold sophomore Harriet Toth also placed in the all around competition, coming in sixth place with a score of 37.375. Both Toth and Ravara were awarded All-America status.
She came in 19th on the balance beam with a score of 9.600. She tied for 22nd in the floor with a score of 9.675 and took 38th on the bars with an 8.725. She came in 40th on the vault with a score of 9.375.
The NCGA Tournament was held at Winona State University at Winona, Minn. In conjunction with the tournament, former UW-Eau Claire coach Jean DeLisle was inducted into the NCGA Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023. DeLisle coached the Blugolds from 2003 to 2018. She was named WIAC Coach of the Year three times during her time at UW-Eau Claire.