Tia Ravara

Tia Ravara performs on the balance beam in a dual at UW-Oshkosh in February.

 UWEC Photo

Tia Ravara became the fifth Blugold gymnast in program history to bring home a national title Saturday.

The Blugold junior won the all around national title at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association championships. She was the first to ever win an all around title for UW-Eau Claire and the first Blugold since 2012 to bring home a national championship. Her final score was 38.100.