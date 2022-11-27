Coming off two straight home wins, the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team returned to their home floor at Zorn Arena on Saturday to face the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Raiders.
The Blugolds were able to hold off a second-half comeback from MSOE to secure their third-straight win, 70-61. The Blugolds’ record moved to 4-2 for the season.
To begin the first half, UW-EC went on a 14-2 run in the first five minutes to gain an early double-digit lead.
The Blugolds dominated most of the half, building their lead to 33-13 with four minutes left until halftime.
However, MSOE closed out the half with a 13-7 run that included three makes from three-point range in the final four minutes to narrow their deficit to 40-26 at the half.
The Blugolds finished the first half shooting 50% from the floor, going 16-32. They held MSOE to 32.3%.
The Raiders continued to chip away at the Blugolds’ lead in the second half. Just over ten minutes in, the Blugolds’ lead had been trimmed down to 51-47 after a 21-11 run by MSOE.
The closest the Raiders got to tying the game came with 6:30 to play, as a Chase Cummings layup made it a one-score game with UW-EC leading 54-52.
The Blugolds then responded with a quick 6-0 run capped off by a Michael Casper three-pointer to make it 60-52 with 4:30 remaining.
MSOE was unable to rally again, as UW-EC maintained a six point lead or greater for the rest of the game, winning 70-61.
The Blugolds ended the night shooting 42.6% from the floor. They went 6-30 for a 20% mark on three-pointers in the game.
UW-EC out-rebounded MSOE 45-33, which included 12 offensive rebounds.
Brock Voigt, senior forward, led the Blugolds with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
David Ijadimbola, junior guard, had 14 points and two steals, and Michael Casper, junior guard, added 12 points.
Next up for the Blugolds on their schedule is the start of Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play.
They open conference play with a road game against UW-River Falls on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Page Arena in River Falls.
UW-River Falls has a 3-2 record so far this season.
After Wednesday’s game, the Blugolds hit the road again on Saturday to take on UW-La Crosse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mitchell Hall in La Crosse.
UW-La Crosse is 6-0 so far this season.
