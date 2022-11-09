The UW-EC men’s basketball team began their regular season Wednesday night with a win, beating Bethel University handily 92-69 on their home floor at Zorn Arena.
The Blugolds got off to a hot start right away in the first half. After the game began tied at 6-6, the Blugolds went on a 12-0 run to give themselves an early 18-6 lead.
Michael Casper, a junior guard for the Blugolds from Merill, WI, got off to a hot start in the first half from behind the arc, starting the game 3-4 on three pointers.
The Blugolds jumped out to an early 23-10 lead midway through the first half, and they were able to sustain their momentum until halftime, going into the locker room with a 49-28 lead.
Casper led in scoring at the half, going 5-8 from the floor with 13 points. Carter Hanke, senior guard from Marathon, WI, added 9 points and Brock Voigt, senior forward from Sun Prairie, WI, had 8 at the half.
In this half the Blugolds shot 60% from the floor versus Bethel’s 43.5%, and dominated scoring in the paint 30-10.
They also won the turnover margin handily, forcing nine Bethel turnovers and only surrendering two of their own in the half.
Bethel scored the first eight points to start the second half, narrowing the Blugolds’ lead to a 13-point margin of 49-36 with 18:00 left in the game.
However, Brock Voigt and the Blugolds quickly responded, as Voigt scored the next ten points for the Blugolds, all in the paint, and they jumped out to a 59-39 lead with 14 minutes left to play.
The Blugolds firmly led for the rest of the game, which ended as a dominant 92-69 win for the Blugolds to start their regular season.
The Blugolds continued their success shooting the ball in the second half, finishing the game with 58.8% on field goals. They led the game’s turnover margin 19-11.
Brock Voigt, who’s twin brother, Alex, is also on the team, led the Blugolds in scoring with 22 points at the end of the game.
Brock was named to the WIAC All-Defensive Team last season and was also an All-WIAC honorable mention. He averaged 14 points per game for the season.
Casper finished the game with 18 points and Hanke finished with 13.
The Blugolds return to action on Saturday, when they travel to Collegeville, MN to take on Saint John’s at 5:30 p.m.
The team’s next home game is Saturday, November 19, when they will return to Zorn Arena to take on the University of Northwestern-St. Paul at 5:00 p.m.