Hockey season is well underway in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the UW-Eau Claire men’s team is preparing for two road games against undefeated St. Norbert this weekend.
The Blugolds have a 4-2 record and are coming off back-to-back home wins last weekend, beating Northland 5-4 in overtime last Friday night and beating UW-River Falls 4-2 on Saturday.
Matt Loen, UW-EC head coach, said Saturday’s win against UW-River Falls was their team’s best performance of the season so far.
He said the team responded well after Friday’s game against Northland, which despite the win, had its ups and downs for the Blugolds.
The team is still trying to find their identity, Loen said, as they are working with a roster that is almost half new players.
“We’re working on trying to get them acclimated into our systems and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Loen said.
Offensively, Loen said they have been manufacturing goals differently this year than in previous seasons so far, relying more on skill plays and less on “grinding it out on the corners and getting rebounds.” He said he’d like to see the team improve in that area as they continue to develop their offense.
“Hopefully we can put both of those things together and establish our offensive identity and grow as a team,” Loen said.
Defensively, the Blugolds are still working on improving their defensive zone coverage after losing three key defensemen and their starting goalie from last season, Loen said.
Loen said the team will get better as they spend more time playing together and finding chemistry with line combinations just takes time.
Connor Szmul, a junior forward from Castle Rock, Colo., leads the Blugolds with five goals in the team’s first six games.
Max Gutjahr, freshman goalie from Appleton, Wis., has “stepped in well” and kept the Blugolds in games, Loen said.
The Blugolds return to the ice this weekend for two games on the road against St. Norbert on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday at Cornerstone Community Center in De Pere, WI.
Loen said these two games against undefeated St. Norbert will be the toughest challenge his team has faced so far this season and is always “a tough place to play.”
“It will be a great challenge for us, and we’ll have to play our best games there this weekend to get a win or two,” Loen said.