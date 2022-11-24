Blugold men's hockey vs Northland

Kyler Grundy, sophomore forward, with the puck during the Blugolds' win over Northland last Friday.

 Photo by Zach Jacobson, UWEC

Hockey season is well underway in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the UW-Eau Claire men’s team is preparing for two road games against undefeated St. Norbert this weekend.

The Blugolds have a 4-2 record and are coming off back-to-back home wins last weekend, beating Northland 5-4 in overtime last Friday night and beating UW-River Falls 4-2 on Saturday.