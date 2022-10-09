One week ago Blugold football player Sam Schradl admitted he was not certain what to expect out of the Whitewater Warhawks during Saturday's homecoming game. The Blugolds came out of the contest on the low end of a 45-24 final score.
Eau Claire quarterback Harry Roubidoux finished the game with 21 completions in 39 pass attempts, and 241 yards. Nick Kudick was the receiver for 92 yards, and Ivan Ruble led the Blugolds’ rushing efforts with 13 carries and 31 yards. Whitewater tallied 276 rushing yards, and Eau Claire accumulated 65.
It was the Warhawks scored first after a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took nearly 5 minutes and ended with a 15-yard pass from Evan Lewandowski to Drake Martin with the clock reading 9:59 in the first quarter. The Blugolds responded with the clock reading 8: 32 when Roubidoux connected a 66-yard pass to Kudick to tie the game.
The Blugolds trailed 31-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Whitewater extended its lead to 38-17 with the clock at 14:18, Isaac Garside's 11-yard touchdown run with 11:11 left in the game narrowed the gap to just 38-24 until Whitewater's Jason Ceniti rushed in from 10 yards out to make it a 45-24 game with 6:22 to play. Eau Claire hosts La Crosse at Carson Park next week.
A little further west on I 94, the Blue Devils were facing the ninth -ranked La Crosse Eagles in a 42-21 loss. Eagles scored first with 5:53 on the clock in the first quarter when Matthijs Enters through the ball 16 yards to Cade Garcia. In the second quarter Stout’s Bradley Sarauer threw the ball 12 yards to Sean Borgerding with 7:53 to go before halftime. Both teams scored again before halftime, leaving the board reading 21-14 when the Eagles and blue Devils headed to the locker room for a break.
La Crosse scored a rushing touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a 28-14 game. The Eagles were not finished with the quarter, and went on to score again with just 1:39 until the end of the quarter. They put up their final touchdown at 12:45 in the fourth quarter, a few minutes later Stout's Levy Hamer fired a two-yard pass to Borger day with 10:01 left in the game to make it a 42-21 contest.
The Eagles led the game with 457 total yards, and Stout recorded 371. Stout was in possession of the ball for nearly 10 minutes less than la Crosse.
The Blue Devils head to Stevens Point next Saturday.