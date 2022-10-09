One week ago Blugold football player Sam Schradl admitted he was not certain what to expect out of the Whitewater Warhawks during Saturday's homecoming game. The Blugolds came out of the contest on the low end of a 45-24 final score.

Eau Claire quarterback Harry Roubidoux finished the game with 21 completions in 39 pass attempts, and 241 yards. Nick Kudick was the receiver for 92 yards, and Ivan Ruble led the Blugolds’ rushing efforts with 13 carries and 31 yards. Whitewater tallied 276 rushing yards, and Eau Claire accumulated 65.