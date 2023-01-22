UW-EC WBB wins in overtime at UW-La Crosse
It took overtime to do it, but the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team won their fourth-straight game in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play on Saturday night, beating UW-La Crosse 64-60 in La Crosse.
With the win, the Blugolds are 7-1 in conference play and are up by two games in the WIAC. UW-Whitewater, who handed the Blugolds their only conference loss so far this season, is two games behind UW-EC in second at 5-3, along with UW-Stout.
The two teams were neck and neck for most of the game. At halftime, the Blugolds trailed the Eagles 25-23.
To begin the second half, the Blugolds never led in the third quarter. The Eagles once led by six points, but the Blugolds got within three points to trail only 41-38 entering the fourth quarter.
The Blugolds tied the game up with 8:15 remaining on a jumper by senior forward Kylie Mogen.
The Blugolds took their first lead since the first quarter with 3:55 left in the game, as a layup by Mogen put them ahead 52-50.
However, the Eagles tied the game back up, and after trading scores with two minutes left, neither side managed a score in the final two minutes. The game went into overtime tied at 54-54.
Less than a minute into overtime, senior forward Tyra Boettcher put the Blugolds ahead with a layup.
After the Blugolds came up empty on a few offensive possessions, the Eagles hit a three-pointer to take the lead back, 57-56, with 2:47 left in overtime.
However, on their next time down the floor, Blugolds’ senior forward Bailey Reardon made a layup to give the lead right back to the Blugolds.
The Eagles hit another three-pointer with 1:12 left to take the lead back, but it was short-lived, as the Blugolds’ senior guard Jessie Ruden hit a quick three-pointer despite also being fouled. She converted at the free-throw line for a four-point play, and the Blugolds led 62-60 with a minute left in overtime.
The Blugolds’ defense finished out the win for them, holding the Eagles scoreless in the game’s final minute. Reardon finished out the game at the free throw line for the Blugolds, and they left La Crosse with a 64-60 overtime win.
Ruden and senior guard Courtney Crouch led the Blugolds with 19 points each. Mogen finished with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Next up for the Blugolds, they travel to UW-River Falls on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at River Falls’ Page Arena.
UW-EC MBB falls just short of home upset against UW-La Crosse
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team, coming off their win on Wednesday in the War on I-94 against UW-Stout, hoped to win two straight at home and pull off an upset against the No. 23 UW-La Crosse Eagles.
The game went right down to the wire at Zorn Arena on Saturday night, but a pair of late free throws gave the Eagles a 68-66 win, narrowly avoiding an upset by the Blugolds.
After falling behind double-digits in the first half, the Blugolds went on a 12-5 run in the final two minutes of the first half to only trail at halftime by three points, 37-34.
In the second half, the Blugolds stayed within a few baskets of UW-La Crosse until they forced the first tie of the game with just over eight minutes left. Senior forward Alex Voigt hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 56-56.
What followed was a 10-2 run for UW-La Crosse, and with three minutes to play, the Blugolds found themselves trailing 66-58.
However, the Blugolds had one more run in them, going on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 66-66 with 27 seconds left. Senior forward Brock Voigt hit a mid-range jumper for the game-tying basket.
The Blugolds needed one more stop to send the game into overtime, and unfortunately they sent the Eagles to the free throw line instead. The Eagles went to the line with five seconds remaining and made both attempts to go ahead 68-66.
The Blugolds had an attempt at forcing overtime as the clock expired, but the Eagles blocked their final shot and escaped with a 68-66 win on the road despite the Blugolds’ late rally.
Junior forward Carter Huschka led in scoring for the Blugolds with 19 points. Alex Voigt added 14 points and Brock Voigt had 10 points.
With the loss, the Blugolds dropped to 4-4 in conference play, which ties them with UW-Whitewater for fourth-place in the WIAC.
Next up for the Blugolds, they are set to host UW-River Falls on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Zorn Arena.