On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team took their second straight loss, falling 65-57 on their home floor at Zorn Arena to the UW-Oshkosh Titans.
The Blugolds’ senior guard Jessie Ruden scored 25 points, including seven three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Blugolds past the Titans, as the team as a whole struggled offensively, said UW-EC head coach Tonja Englund.
“It felt like Jessie Ruden did everything she possibly could to keep us in the game, but we’ve got to have more balance scoring,” Englund said.
Englund said they missed a lot of open shots throughout the game they would normally expect to make, and they also had some uncharacteristic turnovers for her seasoned, veteran team.
“Right now for us, we are making things harder than it needs to be,” Englund said. “We’ve just got to make things easy and go back to shooting the ball well and things that we do well.”
To start the game in the first quarter, the Blugolds started strong on a 9-4 run, capped off by a three-pointer by senior guard Tyra Boettcher.
However, UW-Oshkosh responded with back-to-back threes to take the lead, 10-9, midway through the first quarter.
A closely contested first quarter ended with the Blugolds trailing by one, 18-17.
For most of the second quarter, the Titans led by a few scores. Senior guard Jessie Ruden’s second three-pointer of the game got the Blugolds within two of the Titans, 27-25, with 5:30 left in the first half.
The Blugolds took the lead back with a minute left in the half on Ruden’s third three-pointer of the game to lead 30-29.
However, the Titans responded back with a three of their own to take the lead right back. The Blugolds went into halftime trailing 34-30.
Ruden led the Blugolds with 11 points in the first half. The Blugolds went into halftime shooting 34% from the floor, slightly behind the Titans at 38%.
The Titans began the second half on a 6-0 run to take a ten-point lead, as the Blugolds struggled to convert shooting from the floor.
An inside basket by Boettcher broke up the run by the Titans and got the Blugolds on the board in the second half, but trailing 40-32 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Boettcher hit a three-pointer to bring the Blugolds within five points of the Titans, 42-37, with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
After a slow third quarter on offense for the Blugolds where they managed only nine points, they trailed 45-39 going into the fourth quarter.
The Blugolds had several open looks rattle out of the hoop in the quarter’s final minutes as they tried to get some offense going. They went 3-15 shooting from the floor in the quarter.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, a three-pointer by freshman guard Kyla Overskei brought the Blugolds within three points of the Titans, 47-44.
With just over six minutes left, Ruden hit the game-tying three to make it 47-47.
The Titans took the lead right back from the Blugolds, and Ruden hit another three-pointer to bring the Blugolds within two, 53-51, with just over five minutes left.
After a Titan three-pointer, Ruden responded with another three, her sixth of the game, to make it 56-54 Titans with 4:20 remaining in the contest.
With 2:00 left in the game, the Blugolds trailed by six points, 60-54, and were desperate for some quick scores on offense.
Ruden hit her seventh three-pointer of the game with one minute left, but the Blugolds still trailed 62-57 and were running out of time.
The Blugolds were forced to send the Titans to the line and came up empty on their last few offensive possessions, which resulted in a 65-57 loss for the Blugolds.
The Blugolds ended the game shooting 30% from the floor.
Ruden led the Blugolds with 25 points, while Boettcher added eight points and senior forward Bailey Reardon had seven points.
With the loss, UW-Eau Claire is in a three-way tie for first place in the WIAC at 7-3 with UW-Whitewater and UW-Stout.
The Blugolds only have four more games left in the regular season, and go on the road next to face UW-Whitewater on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Kachel Arena in Whitewater.
Englund said her team is going to need to get back to their identity to win these crucial games down the stretch.
“I feel like now should be the time that we should be peaking and knowing our personality, and I just felt like tonight we went away from what we’re good at,” Englund said.