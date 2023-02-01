On Wednesday night, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team took their second straight loss, falling 65-57 on their home floor at Zorn Arena to the UW-Oshkosh Titans.

The Blugolds’ senior guard Jessie Ruden scored 25 points, including seven three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Blugolds past the Titans, as the team as a whole struggled offensively, said UW-EC head coach Tonja Englund.