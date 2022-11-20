The UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s basketball teams both took the court this weekend—with the Blugold women traveling to Holland, MI for the Hope College Tournament and the men hosting the University of Northwestern-St. Paul at Zorn Arena.
The Blugold women’s team opened the Hope College Tournament with an 82-56 win over Denison on Friday for their fourth straight win. On Saturday, the No. 13-ranked Blugolds faced the No. 1 team in the nation, Hope College, and fell 89-77.
The Blugold men ended a two-game losing skid with a convincing 83-62 win on their home floor over the University of Northwestern-St. Paul Eagles.
UWEC WBB in Hope College Tournament
In the Blugold women’s first game of their weekend in Holland, MI, they got off to a good start right away against Denison and never looked back for the rest of the game.
The Blugolds outscored Denison in the first quarter 18-7, finishing on a 12-2 run.
In the second quarter, the Blugolds extended their lead by six to take a 35-18 lead into halftime.
After Denison narrowed the Blugolds lead to 56-45 by the end of the third quarter, the Blugolds outscored Denison 26-11 in the fourth to finish out a convincing 82-56 victory.
Jessie Ruden, senior guard for the Blugolds, led the team with 20 points on 9-15 shooting in the game. Courtney Crouch, also a senior guard, added 13 points on 4-8 shooting. Bailey Reardon and Kyla Overskei each added 12 points off the bench for UW-EC.
The Blugolds outshot Denison 45.6% to 30.6% in this game and outscored Denison in the paint 34-16.
Saturday’s game against Hope College matched the No. 13 ranked Blugolds against the No. 1 ranked Hope College Flying Dutch.
Blugold head coach Tonja Englund said in advance of this game that she scheduled it in their non-conference slate for her team to have the opportunity to be tested early in the season against the best competition.
“I expect it to be a great experience for the players,” Englund said. “It’s another thing on our schedule that I’ve gone after to put this team in a position to get better all the time and be challenged.”
The Blugolds were tested right away in the first quarter, as Hope College started the game on a 7-0 run.
The Blugolds responded, and a tightly contested first quarter ended with Hope College only ahead 22-21.
The Blugolds opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run of their own. UW-EC forced five turnovers in this quarter and held Hope College to just 14 points, but still trailed 36-34 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Ruden, a preseason All-American selection for the Blugolds, scored 12 points on 5-7 shooting and led the Blugolds to a 60-60 tie with Hope College going into the fourth quarter.
The Blugolds took an early 63-62 lead on an Overskei three-pointer less than a minute into the fourth quarter, but Hope College responded with a 9-2 run to gain a 71-65 advantage.
The Blugolds never regained the lead, but held the deficit to single digits until the 3:30 mark in the fourth quarter, when they fell behind 81-71.
UW-EC was unable to overcome Hope College’s fourth quarter surge, losing 89-77 in a tough battle against the nation’s No. 1 team.
Ruden led the Blugolds with 22 points on 9-24 shooting in the game. Kylie Mogen, senior forward, recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
After taking their first loss of the season, the 4-1 Blugolds will return to their home floor to face St. Norbert on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Zorn Arena.
UWEC MBB vs. Northwestern-St. Paul
Coming off two losses on the road, the UW-EC men’s basketball team rebounded at home with an 83-62 on Saturday over the University of Northwestern-St. Paul Eagles.
Spencer Page, senior forward for the Blugolds, led the way with 32 points and nine rebounds. This included drilling eight three-pointers on 16 attempts.
Page’s highest scoring total prior to this game was five points against St. Olaf on Nov. 16.
The Blugolds took a commanding lead in the first half and never looked back. The Blugolds ended the half on a 13-4 run to go to halftime with a 48-29 lead.
Page scored more than half of UW-EC’s points in the first half, putting up 25 including seven three-pointers.
In the second half, the Eagles managed to trim the Blugolds’ lead to 53-47 by going on an 18-5 run in the first seven and a half minutes.
The Eagles were within five points with 7:48 remaining in the game, but a quick 7-0 run by the Blugolds led by two three pointers by Drew Maloney, sophomore guard, put UW-EC up 68-56 with 6:51 left to play.
From here, the Eagles never got back within single-digits of UW-EC, and the Blugolds closed out the game on a 15-6 run to win 83-62.
The Blugolds are now 2-2 on the season and return back to their home floor for another game on Tuesday against Northland. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. after the women’s game on Tuesday night.