Ruden driving

UWEC's Jessie Ruden takes it to the basket against the Minn.-Morris Cougars on Nov. 15 at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s basketball teams both took the court this weekend—with the Blugold women traveling to Holland, MI for the Hope College Tournament and the men hosting the University of Northwestern-St. Paul at Zorn Arena.

The Blugold women’s team opened the Hope College Tournament with an 82-56 win over Denison on Friday for their fourth straight win. On Saturday, the No. 13-ranked Blugolds faced the No. 1 team in the nation, Hope College, and fell 89-77.