Hockey season is well underway in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the UW-Eau Claire’s women’s hockey team is facing an important home game against Hamline University (Minn.) on Tuesday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The Blugolds are 5-3 so far this season and are coming off a 3-2 loss in a nail biter on Saturday on the road against UW-River Falls.
This game was tied 2-2 for most of the third period until the Blugolds gave up the go-ahead score with just under 5 minutes remaining in the period.
Head Coach Erik Strand said in an interview after the team’s practice on Monday that he liked how his team played against UW-River Falls, which continues to be one of the best teams in the area.
The Blugolds’ team—which has ten freshmen and two transfers new to the program this season—is still building their identity as a team and has a lot of learning to do in these early games, Strand said.
“We’re still young in some key spaces; I wish it was just a snap of a finger, but it takes time and reps,” Strand said.
He said their performance in a tough environment on the road in an “emotional game” against UW-River Falls showed him a lot about his team’s mentality.
“For us to go into that building and play how we did, I’m happy with our group,” Strand said.
He said he believes after seeing this first matchup, they will be able to develop a better game plan for when they face UW-River Falls again in February. The Blugolds close out their regular season schedule with two more games against them on Feb. 17 and 18.
Strand said the Blugolds learned a lot from last Monday’s matchup against Minnesota-State, which despite a 7-1 loss was a good performance by his team, facing an excellent Division 1 opponent on the road in their third game in four days.
“In these early games you’re learning a lot about your team, what your strengths are and where you need to get better,” Strand said.
He said their team’s biggest strength so far has been their willingness to show up and work hard every day after facing adversity, whether it’s on the ice in a game or in practice.
“Every day we’re learning something new as a group and we continue to build our identity and form what we’re going to need to carry ourselves to have success throughout the season,” Strand said.
He said Sophie Rausch, a new transfer from Hamline and a first-team All-American last season, has been a standout addition to their team so far. He also praised Sami Scherling, team captain and senior forward for the Blugolds, for her play and leadership so far this season.
Stephanie Martin, starting goalie, has been “absolutely on a different level in goal for us” this season, Strand said.
On defense, Strand named Emily Hart, a senior defenseman, as a standout on the blue line so far this season for the Blugolds.
Tuesday night’s game against Hamline will be another chapter in a series that has turned into a non-conference rivalry throughout his time coaching at UW-EC, Strand said.
He said he expects a fast, physical game and another good test in this young season for the Blugolds.
“We’re excited to watch us play tomorrow, especially after how we practiced today,” Strand said.
Puck drop at Hobbs Ice Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.
After their matchup with Hamline, the Blugolds will have eight days off without a game before returning to Hobbs Ice Arena next Wednesday, Nov. 30 to take on Northland at 7 p.m.