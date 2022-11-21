Blugold women's hockey

The Blugolds in action during their 3-0 win at UW-Superior on Nov. 12.

 Photo by Shane Opatz

Hockey season is well underway in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the UW-Eau Claire’s women’s hockey team is facing an important home game against Hamline University (Minn.) on Tuesday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.

The Blugolds are 5-3 so far this season and are coming off a 3-2 loss in a nail biter on Saturday on the road against UW-River Falls.