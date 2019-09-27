UW-Stout at California Lutheran
Game time: 3 p.m., Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Radio: WMEQ (106.3/880).
Records: UW-Stout 0-2 overall (0-0 in WIAC), California Lutheran 1-1 (0-0 in Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).
Last time out: The Blue Devils weren’t able to build on a tight loss to Saint John’s in their first game, giving up 27 straight points after taking a 17-14 lead to Gustavus Adolphus. The Gusties, led by quarterback Michael Veldman’s 300-yard day, hung on the rest of the way for a 41-31 win.
The Kingsmen scored 38 points in the second half while shutting out Pacific during that frame in a 45-28 victory. Ethan Pulley earned a spot on the D3Football.com Team of the Week for his three sacks and three and a half tackles for loss in that matchup.
History: Blue Devils quarterback Sean Borgerding threw for a career-best 273 yards in UW-Stout’s 49-24 win against the Kingsmen last year, the first game of this home-and-home series. As a whole, Stout recorded 547 yards of total offense in the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Good hands: UW-Stout wideout Levy Hamer had 138 yards receiving two weeks ago and is third in the WIAC in receptions per game and receiving yards per game.
Tough start: An 0-2 start is obviously a tough pill to swallow for a Stout team predicted to finish fifth in the WIAC in the preseason poll. All hope isn’t lost considering the talent level of those two opponents, though.
We’ve played two very good football teams so far,” head coach Clayt Birmingham said. “We just need to execute better on offense and get the fundamentals down on defense. That’s what our bye week was focused on last week.”
For the foes: California Lutheran quarterback Cesar De Leon only has two starts under his belt but is coming off a six touchdown performance, a new program high. The experienced defense is led by a pair of first-team All-SCIAC selections in Pulley and All-American defensive back Obasi Dees. The Kingsmen, under the direction of head coach Ben McEnroe, went 4-6 last season.
— Jack Goods