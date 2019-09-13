Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Menomonie.
Radio: WMEQ (106.3/880).
Records: UW-Stout 0-1 overall (0-0 in WIAC), St. Norbert 1-0 (0-0 in MIAC).
Last time out: The Blue Devils nearly pulled off an incredible upset, and a second top-four win in the last three years, last week against No. 3 Saint John's. UW-Stout held a 7-0 lead at halftime, but wasn't able to hold on or hit on a potential game-tying touchdown throw in the closing seconds in a 14-7 loss.
The defense stepped up big time, holding Penn State transfer and reigning Division III Player of the Year Jackson Erdmann to 235 yards while forcing him to throw two interceptions. The Johnnies mustered only 78 total yards in the first half.
"Against a great opponent, they’re No. 3 in the nation, I think we’re right up there with them this year," UW-Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said after the game. "I’m pretty pleased with what I saw today."
Gustavus Adolphus rolled to a Week 1 victory, besting Martin Luther 50-19 thanks to a 353-yard, three-touchdown performance from quarterback Michael Veldman. Martin Luther scored the first touchdown of the game, but the Gusties responded with a 36-point run to all but end it before reaching halftime.
History: Last year's matchup featured an impressive comeback by the UW-Stout, which clawed back from a 17-3 deficit after three quarters to win 24-23 in overtime. KeyShawn Carpenter scored first for the Blue Devils in the extra frame, putting the pressure on the Gusties to respond. Gustavus Adolphus got the necessary touchdown, but had the extra point blocked after a high snap to end the game.
Gustavus Adolphus still holds a 4-2 record in the all-time series, which dates back to 1929. The only other Stout victory against the Gusties came in 1982.
Get going: UW-Stout will need to get the running game going this week after leading rusher Josh Nitek, a Blair-Taylor graduate, was held to 25 yards. The team combined for 41 yards, a 1.1 average per rush.
The passing game was rather balanced, with Levy Hamer leading the bunch with 48 yards. He came up three yards short last year from becoming the fourth Blue Devils receiver to ever surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a season. Quarterback Sean Borderding had to deal with serious pressure while facilitating, getting sacked seven times. He threw three interceptions, including one on a Hail Mary as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Ball hawk: Blue Devils senior linebacker and captain Luke Wilz led the team with 11 tackles, recorded his first career interception and recovered a blocked field goal against Saint John's. Talk about a complete performance.
Hot starters: The Blue Devils are looking to avoid dropping to 0-2 for the first time this decade.
For the foes: Veldman is back under center for the Gusties after earning All-MIAC honors as a junior. He threw for 2,615 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018. David Peal was active both as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield in the team's opener, rushing for 48 yards and two touchdowns while accumulating 69 yards on two catches. Two wideouts surpassed 100 yards against Martin Luther: Josh Kirk with 119 yards on three catches and Brice Panning with 118 yards and three touchdowns on six catches.
The Gusties, which went 6-4 last season. snagged two interceptions and forced a fumble last week.
– Jack Goods