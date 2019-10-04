UW-Oshkosh at UW-Stout
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Radio: WBIZ (92.1-FM).
Records: UW-Stout 1-2 overall (0-0 in WIAC), UW-Oshkosh 2-1 (0-0).
Last time out: A game that appeared headed toward blowout status became competitive when UW-Stout lost a 19-0 halftime lead, but the Blue Devils still managed to hang on for a 29-21 road victory against California Lutheran last Saturday. Scott Gustafson sealed the game for UW-Stout on a strip sack and fumble recovery with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Sean Borgerding threw two touchdowns, a 57-yard strike to Kevion McDonald and a 5-yard pass to Blake Purdy, while Auquieth Bradshaw ran one yard for his first collegiate touchdown. The Purdy touchdown, which came with 5:16 remaining, gave the Blue Devils enough cushion to avoid giving the Kingsmen a chance to tie on a 2-point conversion when they answered just over two minutes later.
UW-Oshkosh, coming off a bye, ended non-conference play two weeks ago with a 44-14 win against Huntingdon College. The Titans scored the first 30 points of the game before Huntingdon, held to 81 passing yards on the day, finally answered.
History: The Titans have won nine straight meetings with the Blue Devils, claiming last year's matchup 27-13 thanks to a late scoring outburst. UW-Stout held UW-Oshkosh to 13 points in the first three quarters but two touchdowns in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter allowed the Titans to cruise to victory.
UW-Oshkosh leads the all-time series, dating back to 1947, 39-23-1. The Blue Devils last beat the Titans in 2010.
Weekly honors: UW-Stout kicker/punter Alec Benzinger was named the WIAC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3 for 3 on extra points, 2 for 3 on field goals and averaging 38.0 yards on four punts. He set new career highs for longest field goal (36 yards) and longest punt (56).
Welcome back: UW-Stout is celebrating homecoming weekend, with the football game featured as the main event. Festivities kick off at 8 a.m. with a free breakfast for alumni at the Silver Dollar Saloon and include the Blue Devil Run/Walk and a homecoming parade.
Ball control: Borgerding, a Spring Valley native, threw an interception last week to push his season total up to seven. It was an improvement over the first two weeks, when he threw three INTs each game. The sophomore signal caller only threw nine in ten games of action last season.
Run on this: The Blue Devils are allowing 69.7 yards of rushing per game, the second best mark in the WIAC. Unfortunately for UW-Stout, that number is likely inflated because of opponents' success throwing the ball. The team's pass defense ranks last in the league, averaging 279.3 yards per game.
For the foes: The Titans are quarterbacked by Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer, who has gone 43 for 73 for 654 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. The freshman leads the WIAC with a 163.1 passing efficiency rating and 8.96 yards per attempt. Nine players have run the ball for Oshkosh, led by Peter MacCudden with 137 yards. The defense boasts nine players with a sack and is ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (86.7).
— Jack Goods