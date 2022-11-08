The UW-EC men’s and women’s basketball teams will both tip off and begin their regular seasons this week at home in Zorn Arena.
The Blugold men face Bethel University at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in their regular season opener. They traveled to UW-Madison to face the Badgers on Sunday, October 30, losing 76-45.
The Blugold women will face Wartburg College at 8 p.m. on Friday for their regular season opener. They traveled to Concordia-St. Paul for an exhibition game on Monday that came down to the wire, ending in a 72-70 Blugold win. Tyra Boettcher, a senior forward, hit the game winning shot for the Blugolds.
Blugold head coach Tonja Englund said getting off to a good start against tough competition was critical to their success last year, which culminated in the Blugolds winning the WIAC Tournament title and hosting an NCAA tournament game.
She said facing a tough Bethel opponent on the road with a strong crowd was a good experience for the team to begin their season, and she liked the way they responded to the pressure and played their style of basketball.
“Our game is the extra pass,” Englund said. “It's the extra pass to the open shooter. We got that going. That's our best offense and that's where Jessie really shines for us as well.”
Jessie Ruden, a guard, has been named preseason first-team All American for Division III this year, coming off her WIAC co-player of the year season last year in which she led the WIAC with 18.8 points per game.
The Blugold women will follow up their season opener on Friday with another home game on Saturday night against Bethel at 7 p.m.
UW-EC men’s head coach Matt Siverling said since their team’s exhibition matchup against the Badgers they have been working in practice on getting more physical on defense.
“As coaches we can yell as much as we want to try to tell them what to do, but they really have to hold each other accountable and do it themselves,” Siverling said. “And it's a mentality thing, so hopefully it's resonating with these players, and hopefully it's something that will carry over.”
Siverling said the competition in the early part of their schedule is very strong and is going to be a good test to begin the regular season.
“I think these are good tests for us early on in the season to play teams that are going to be at the same level we're going to play once we get into conference play,” Siverling said.
After Wednesday’s matchup against Bethel, the Blugold men will travel to Collegeville, MN to take on Saint John’s on Saturday, November 12 at 5:30 p.m.