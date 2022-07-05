Return of the Water Street Mile

The Water Street Mile returns July 9 after a two-year absence. the one-mile race es scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.at First Avenue,and extends west to Menomonie Street Dental.

The 5-K race will start in the same location at 9 a.m.

Registration and packet pickup are scheduled for8 a.m- 6 p.m. July 7 and 8 at the LE Phillips Senior Center, and 7-8 a.v race day at  Menomonie Street Dental.