Just one night after being stripped of career win No. 500, Eau Claire manager Dale Varsho and pitching coach Vic Cable finally got over the hump 24 hours later with a 10-9 win over the Waterloo Bucks.
Eau Claire’s pitching struggled early, giving up six runs in the first two innings, but the offense broke out late.
The Express loaded the bases with none out in the eighth inning, bringing leadoff hitter Spencer Myers to the plate. Myers, who is hitting .328 this season, hit a RBI single to right. Two batters later, Brandon Dieter hit a RBI single to pull Eau Claire to within one. Troy Beilsmith was hit by a pitch to tie the game, then Sam Kohnle gave Eau Claire the lead with a run-scoring fielder’s choice.
Kuster Kinlecheenie picked up the win, throwing two innings without allowing a hit. He turned it over to Brannon Jordan who earned the save with two hit-less innings of work.