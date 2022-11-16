Cy Young Awards Baseball

FILE - Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Aug. 23, 2022, in Houston. Verlander won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, Nov. 16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

 David J. Phillip

Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.

It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.