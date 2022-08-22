Raiders Dolphins Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders,  Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky)

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — After another inconsistent preseason performance, the Minnesota Vikings added another quarterback to the competition to be the backup to Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick.