Cowboys Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack.

That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league.